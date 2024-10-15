24 hours in pictures, 15 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Jacaranda trees are seen flowering in Pretoria, 15 October 2024. Pretoria is known as the Jacaranda City, for the purple blossomed trees that line its streets, however the plants were imported from South America and are classified as an alien invasive-problem. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring jacaranda trees flowering in Pretoria, Tunisians participating in a rally following an Israeli air strike on a hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip, models presenting creations of designer Guillermina Baeza during the 080 Barcelona Fashion event, and an aerial view showing a destroyed dam after the flood in Stronie Slaskie in Lower Silesia, Poland. People participate in a rally following an Israeli air strike on a hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip, in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 October 2024. An Israeli airstrike on a hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip early on 14 October killed at least four people and triggered a fire that swept through a tent camp for people displaced by the war, leaving more than two dozen with severe burns, according to Palestinian medics. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA A model presents a creation of Lola Casademunt during the 080 Barcelona Fashion event, in Barelona, Spain, 14 October 2024. The 34th edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion runs from 14 to 17 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA Models present creations of designer Guillermina Baeza during the 080 Barcelona Fashion event, in Barelona, Spain, 15 October 2024. The 34th edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion runs from 14 to 17 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA A property in Protea South, Soweto, where residents have been living with sewerage for the past 2 months, 14 October 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Women laugh on the Red square in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, 15 October 2024. Temperatures in the Russian capital dropped below eight degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV An aerial view showing a destroyed dam after the flood in Stronie Slaskie in Lower Silesia, Poland, 14 October 2024. A month has passed since the catastrophic flood that hit southwestern Poland leaving streets completely submerged, and residents without electricity or water. Picture: EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski Personnel from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), known as ‘Estero Rangers’ (Creek Rangers), walk along a shallow portion of a creek after collecting floating trash and debris that can contribute to flooding during typhoons and heavy rainfall at a creekside community in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 October 2024. The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) is being held in Manila from 14 to 18 October 2024. The APMCDRR brings together governments, intergovernmental, international, national, civil society organizations, the private sector, science, academia, and stakeholder groups to accelerate progress in reducing disaster risk in keeping with the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA A Pakistani chef prepares meals in a restaurant a day before World Food Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 October 2023. World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. World Food Day aims to raise public awareness of the plight of the world’s hungry and malnourished and to encourage people worldwide to take action against hunger. This year, 2024, will focus on the theme, ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB Ines, a girl with albinism, poses for a photo in Chimoio, Mozambique, 01 October 2024 (issued 14 October 2024). Abandoned by her mother, she lives with her father and aunt who forbid her from going to school out of fear that she could be kidnapped over her skin color. “There is still fear around”, says her aunt Hortensia. “Many people talk about persons with this skin pigmentation being abducted so, out of fear, we keep her here”, she says. According to Amnesty International, in Mozambique and other African countries there are those who believe that body parts from albino people can have magical powers, and that having sex with a person living with albinism cures HIV and AIDS. Attackers sell albino body parts to witch doctors for thousands of dollars. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported in 2016 that albino hunters could sell an entire human corpse for up to 75,000 US dollars, while their limbs could fetch about 2,000 US dollars. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO A rag picker walks during heavy rainfall, in Bangalore, India, 15 October 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka in the next days. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A view of a Humpback Whale that breached at Long Beach in Simon’s Town on October 15, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Every year between June and December, southern right and humpback whales can be seen along the south coast from Cape Town to Mossel Bay. During this period, both species are frequently seen with calves, as they use South African waters for calving and rearing their young. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A flock of common cranes (Grus grus) fly in line above the Eastern reservoir at sunset near Balmazujvaros, eastern Hungary, 14 October 2024 (issued 15 October 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi Visitors look at the artwork ‘Balloon Dog’ (Yellow) by US artist Jeff Koons during the exhibition ‘Pop Forever, Tom Wesselmann & …’ at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France, 15 October 2024. The exhibition runs from 17 October to 24 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT Winston Rodney AKA Burning Spear Jamaican singer-songwriter and vocalist during the welcoming of the reggae legend Burning Spear (Winston Rodney) as part of his African Tour at Freedom Park on October 15, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. This occasion is to pay tribute to figures whose names are featured on the Wall of Names and celebrate the shared history between Africa and other countries around the world. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Gallery workers are reflected at they pose with the preparatory full scale study of work ‘The Hay Wain’ (1821) by British artist John Constable during a photo-call for the ‘Discover Constable and The Hay Wain’ exhibition at the National Gallery in London, Britain, 15 October 2024. The exhibition brings a number of works of British artists centered around the iconic ‘Hay Wain’ painting. It runs at the National Gallery in London from 17 October 2024 to 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2024