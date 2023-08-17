24 hours in pictures, 17 August 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

An aerial picture shows recreational kayakers unfurling the Indonesian national flag on an islet in Jakarta Bay on August 17, 2023, as part of the country’s 78th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

A dog is groomed during a pet show in Shanghai on August 17, 2023. (Photo by STR / AFP) A woman enjoys the festivities during the water festival in Vilagarcia de Arousa, Spain, 16 August 2023. The water festival gained recognition as of National Tourist Interest in 2006. The tradition to throw water over faithful during the procession of San Roque (St. Roch), the town's patron saint, began in the 80s spontaneously to freshen up attendants. Picture: EPA-EFE/XURXO MARTINEZ Spanish matador Jimenez Fortes fits his collar prior a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga on August 16, 2023. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) The latest Russian tank T-90MS fires during a dynamic display of military equipment at the International Military-Technical Forum 'Army-2023' held at the Alabino military training grounds outside Moscow, Russia, 16 August 2023. The International Military-Technical Forum 'Army-2023' is held from 14 to 20 August 2023 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Commuters ride past a truck painted with a portrait of country's Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, in Islamabad on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) A man rows his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on August 16, 2023, following the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary. (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP) A man on a wheelchair makes his way past tents on a sidewalk on August 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, where homelessness has seen a 10 percent surge compared to last year. – A recent report from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reveals an estimate of 42,260 people living on the streets of Los Angeles without shelter, as the homeless population has more than doubled over the past decade. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) An interforce officer helps a woman on the beach at Dungeness on the southeast coast of England, on August 16, 2023, after she disembarked from a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat after being picked up at sea with other migrants while attempting to cross the English Channel from France. – More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats from France to southeast England since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018, official figures revealed on August 11, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)