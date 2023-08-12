PICTURES: Best of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Compiled by Michel Bega

The funny pet photo competition was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers, to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

Here we bring you a selection of some of the shortlisted and winning images.

Pictures courtesy of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

This picture by Michel Zoghzoghi has won the Picture of the Year award in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023. Zoghzoghi says: “These are my rescue kittens. Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun taking photos of these two characters than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.”

Kenichi Morinaga caught this fascinating scene in Fukuoka, Japan. This picture received a Highly Commended award.

Kerstin Leichtenmuller was trying to capture a dreamy Austrian autumn photo of Milo. But Leichtenmuller explains: “Instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled around like crazy. His family loves this shot because it shows his personality better than any other picture.”

Sophie Boynton captured this photograph at Hemsby beach, UK. “Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique!” explains Boynton. “Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!” This picture was Highly Commended.

Monyque Macedo Dos Santos snapped this frame in Brazil. The photographer explains: “There’s a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide. That day I took his tennis ball from “his place”, and he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back. That’s when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment.” This picture won the Junior Category.

Gill Woodcock captured this stunning image in the UK and titled it “Keep your eye on the ball”. This picture was Highly Commended.

Felix Larcher caught this dramatic football-esque picture of Bidule the cat in Ardeche, France. Larcher says: “We were playing with our cat, with a ballpaper!”

John Young captured this in Aycliffe, County Durham, UK. Young states: “This is Barney our toy poodle, caught mid-flight whilst running.”

Lana Polyakova caught this interesting moment in Russia.

Lana Polyakova captured this picture of Oscar in a studio in Russia. Polyakova explains: “He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself.”

Corinna Mooser captured this humorous image in Dübendorf, Zürich. Mooser explained there were no ill effects to the dog – “it’s just regular hemp for industry”.

Kazutoshi Ono captured this picture in Japan. This picture was Highly Commended.

