PICTURES: Best of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

The winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2023 have been announced.
Chris Porsz captured this photograph in New York. Porsz says: "In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand (to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog." This picture claimed the top prize in the Dog Category and People's Choice Award.
The funny pet photo competition was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers, to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.
Here we bring you a selection of some of the shortlisted and winning images.