24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People stand next to a sculpture shaped in the form of shark wrapped in a banana called ‘Sharnana’ by artist Drew McDonald during the ‘Sculpture by the Sea’ exhibition on a headland near Sydney’s Bondi Beach on October 17, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a Buddhist devotee taking part in a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, patriots paying silent tribute for the soldiers from 16 nations who were killed under the U.N. flag during the 1950-53 Korea War at the War Memorial in Seoul, a motorcycle riding past the remains of a fuel tanker whose explosion killed multiple people in Majiya, Nigeria, and a model presenting creations by the brand Bold Strap during a catwalk of Sao Paulo Fashion Week. A Buddhist devotee takes part in a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 17 October 2024. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation where the majority of the population customarily undertakes religious rituals on full moon days, known as ‘Poya’, in Sinhala. These days, Sri Lankan Buddhists gather in temples to perform religious rituals. Shops and businesses are usually closed, and the sale of alcohol and meat is prohibited. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE A view of the paintings by Swedish artist Hilma af Klint (1862–1944) during an exhibition held at the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 17 October 2024. The exhibition, which runs from 18 October to 02 February 2025, presents a survey of the Swedish artist’s career. In addition to 110 works from the ‘Paintings for the Temple’, which eventually comprised 193 works in many series and was worked on from 1906 to 1915. Picture: EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona Patriots pay silent tribute for the soldiers from 16 nations who were killed under the U.N. flag during the 1950-53 Korea War at the War Memorial in Seoul, South Korea, 17 October 2024. The 74th memorial service is held for some of 4,500 U.S. soldiers who fell in a fierce battle between U.S. Marines and North Korean and Chinese soldiers near Jangjin Lake in North Korea’s South Hamkyong Province during the winter of 1950, in the 1950-53 Korean War. The campaign eventually enabled 100,000 civilians to evacuate from the North Korean port of Hungnam to South Korea. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP A mantis rests under barbed wire at a viewing point where people come to view the North Korean side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, from South Korea’s Odusan Unification Observatory in Paju on October 17, 2024. North Korea said on October 17 that its constitution now defines the South as a “hostile” state, the first time Pyongyang has confirmed legal changes called for by leader Kim Jong Un earlier this year. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) A motorcycle rides past the remain of a fuel tanker whose explosion killed almost 150 people in Majiya, on October 16, 2024. An explosion tore through crowds of people who had rushed to collect fuel spilling from a crashed tanker in northern Nigeria, killing at least 147, officials told AFP on Wednesday. The tragedy is the latest such accident at a time when petrol has become a precious commodity in the country, which is suffering its worst economic crisis in a generation. The fuel tanker veered to avoid another vehicle and crashed in the town of Majiya, Jigawa state late on Tuesday, police said. (Photo by Aminu ABUBAKAR / AFP) A super moon rises behind people walking on a headland near Sydney’s Bondi Beach on October 17, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) This picture taken from Lebanon’s southern city of Tyre shows smoke billowing following an Israeli air strike on the village of al-Hosh on October 17, 2024, amid the continuing war between Hezbollah and Israel. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) Shinto priests walk to attend a purification ritual during the annual autumn festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 17 October 2024. Earlier in the day, the Japanese prime minister made a “masakaki” offering at the start of the three-day autumn festival. Some 2.5 million Japanese soldiers who died while in military service are enshrined at Yasukuni. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON A protester wearing a GE cap with toy windwills attends a demonstration of GE Vernova employees to protest against planned job cuts at two of the company’s sites in the Loire-Atlantique region, in Nantes, western France, on October 17, 2024. Around 200 employees and union representatives from GE Vernova, General Electric’s energy business, gathered at the call of the CFE-CGC and CGT unions, which count 360 jobs at risk: 220 at the Nantes site and 140 at Montoir-de-Bretagne. Management did not confirm the job cuts to AFP. (Photo by Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP) A woman dressed in Qing dynasty clothes rides a bicycle along a street near the Forbidden City in Beijing on October 17, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) A woman experiences a light art installation entitled “State of Mind” by artists Squidsoup, in the Science and Industry Museum, which features as part of the Manchester Science Festival, in Manchester, northern England, on October 17, 2024. Narrated by neuroscientist Professor Adrian Owen of Western University, Canada, and utilising 10,000 points of light, the audio-visual experience explores the impact of smartphones, apps and media on our lives and minds. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) A model presents creations by the brand Bold Strap during a catwalk of Sao Paulo Fashion Week 2024 at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA A visitor look at the light installations at the Atelier des Lumieres, during a press preview of the exhibition titled ‘Asterix the Immersive Voyage’, based on the French comic album series, in Paris on October 17, 2024. The exhibition will be open from Octobre 18, 2024 – January 5, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)