48 hours in pictures, 20 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring faithful and prelates waiting for the Holy Mass and canonization of 14 saints celebrated by Pope Francis at the Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican City, US actor Joey King attending the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, marathon athletes at the start of the 48th edition of the Amsterdam Marathon, and president Cyril Ramaphosa attending the funeral of the late Tito Mboweni.

Faithful and prelates wait for the Holy Mass and canonization of 14 saints celebrated by Pope Francis at the Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican City, 20 October 2024. Pope Francis is presiding over the canonization of 14 people, including eleven men – eight Franciscan friars and three lay Maronites – known collectively as the ‘Martyrs of Damascus’ murdered in 1860. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

US actor Joey King attends the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Buddhist monks perform a ‘Bara’ ceremonial dance during a Suryukjae ceremony (Land and Water Rite) at Jingwansa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, 20 October 2024. The Suryukjae Land and Water Rite is considered a National Intangible Cultural Heritage and is a major Korean Buddhist ritual intended to guide the souls of the departed to Paradise. This ritual began in the early Joseon Dynasty. (1392-1910), and aimed to bring peace and unity to the local community. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Marathon athletes at the start of the 48th edition of the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 20 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Orthodox Jews hold the four species attend the Priestly Blessing ‘Birkat Kohanim’ prayer during the Feast of Tabernacles at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, 20 October 2024. The Feast of Tabernacles ‘Sukkot’, which commemorates the exodus of Jews from Egypt, began on 16 October at sunset, and ends on 23 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the funeral of the late Tito Mboweni, 19 October 2024, at Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen, in Limpopo Province. Picture: GCIS

A view of the Castenaso park near the completely flooded Idice river, Castenaso, northern Italy, 20 October 2024. A wave of bad weather hit Italy on 19 October prompting bad weather alerts across the country, from Emilia Romagna, where schools were closed in three provinces just a month after the region was hit by its third flood, and the northeastern Veneto region. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAX CAVALLARI

Indonesia’s newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto (L) waves to the crowd as he rides on a car toward the presidential palace following his inauguration ceremony as Indonesia’s eighth president in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 October 2024. Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka were sworn in as the president and vice president after winning the 2024 presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

People rush to take cover at the Warwick Market during a heavy downpour in the city of Durban on October 20, 2024. Warnings of further devastating winds, downpours and flash floods affecting towns and cities on the east coast KwaZulu-Natal province have been issued by the South African Weather Services. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

Women on bicycles take part in the ‘Lola Route’ breast cancer awareness event in Caracas, Venezuela, 19 October 2024. Hundreds of Venezuelan women rode on motorcycles and bicycles through various streets of Caracas to complete the so-called ‘Lola Route’, aiming to raise awareness about breast cancer, considered the leading cause of cancer death among women in the South American country. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD PENA R

Participants walked through the Waterfront during the 10th Annual Walk For Freedom on October 19, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The initiative spans hundreds of cities across dozens of countries, raising awareness and mobilising communities in the fight against modern-day slavery and human trafficking. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Participants of the Balloon Fiesta at the Aviation Museum in Krakow, Poland, 19 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

Maria Xiao of Spain in action during the Women’s single semifinal match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania at the Table Tennis European Championships in Linz, Austria 20 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

PICTURES: 24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2024