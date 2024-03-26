24 hours in pictures, 26 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Late US publisher Hugh Hefner’s collection of Playboy magazines is displayed during a press preview ahead of the public exhibition and auction of Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons: Playboy, Hugh Hefner, and Marilyn Monroe” at NYA Studios East in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs 40 Wall Street after a press conference about his case in criminal court in New York, New York, USA, 25 March 2024. A judge ruled on 25 March that the hush-money trial against former US President Trump will begin on 15 April 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Flowers are placed outside Newclare Pharmacy, 26 March 2024, where owner and pharmacist Faizel McKenzie was shot and killed the day before. The killing was not linked to a robbery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Penitents of the Christ of Health Brotherhood take part in a procession on the occasion of Holy Monday during the Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, 25 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Salas
An aerial photo shows snowplows clearing snow from the road as heavy snowfall of up to 30 centimeters hit the region on Guryongnyeong Pass in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, South Korea, 26 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
umKhonto Wesizwe members celebrate outside the Electoral Court at the High Court in Johannesburg, 26 March 2024. They are celebrating the court’s decision in their favour over the ANC. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Michael February of South Africa surfs off the north shore of the Hawaiian Island of Oahu on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
A faithful fancy dressed as a traditional “talciguin” – devils who lash Catholic faithfuls to cleanse their sins – poses for a picture during the celebration of the ancient local tradition that marks the start of Holy Week, in Texistepeque, some 80 km west of San Salvador, on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)
Full moon, also known as the ‘Worm Moon’ rises behind a 63.5 meters high cross on the hill near Dracevo, Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 25 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
People wearing kimonos walk during a rainy day at Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo’s Asakusa district on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
Women sell fruits and vegetables at the Cocody fruits and vegetables market, during the holy month of Ramadan in Abidjan on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
An ultra-Orthodox man kneels under obituary posters as ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, 25 March 2024. Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes, and public drinking. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A butterfly rests on a leaf at a forest at Lhoknga in Indonesia’s Aceh province on March 26, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike, in al-Zawaida neighborhood, southern Gaza Strip, 25 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
This photograph taken on March 25, 2024, shows a graffiti on a blockhaus on the beach of Biville, in La Hague, northwestern France. June 6th, 2024 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings on Normandy beaches, which many considered to be the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)
Egyptian Muslims gather in streets lined with long tables to break their fast together in a mass “iftar” meal in Ezbet Hamada in Cairo’s Matariya suburb on March 25, 2024, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Buddhist monks visit the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 26 March 2024. The Ministry of Tourism reported that Cambodia received 988,574 international tourists in the first two months of 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Farmers drive tractors around Parliament Square during a demonstration organised by Save British Farming against UK food policy, substandard imports and stricter food labelling regulations, in central London on March 25, 2024, as they call for the government to act to save British farming. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
A female cyclist holds a national flag as she rides her bicycle during the celebration of Bangladesh’s 54th Independence Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 March 2024. Bangladesh became an independent country, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after a victory in the War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
People walk past a mural of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a Melbourne laneway on March 26, 2024. Assange will find out March 26 whether he can mount a final UK legal bid to challenge his extradition from Britain to the United States, court listings showed. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Tshwane Metro Police Department launches its Easter road safety operations at N1 Carousel Toll Plaza in Pretoria, 26 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
