24 hours in pictures, 27 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Participants compete in the ‘Kumoterska Gonba’ traditional race at the Highlander Carnival in Zab village, near Zakopane, in the Tatra Mountains, Poland, 26 January 2025. Participants compete in various disciplines such as sleigh racing, ski-skiring with ridden horses, or skiring, in which a competitor on skis is pulled on long reins by a galloping horse. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South African singer and songwriter Tyla posing during a photocall ahead of the Jacquemus Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection, Hindu pilgrims arriving to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, celebrity traditional healer Makhotso Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni, during her bail application, and people carrying their belongings as they flee the fightings between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. South African singer and songwriter Tyla poses during a photocall ahead of the Jacquemus Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 26, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Thousands of students queue outside Cartrack in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 27 January 2025, for learnership application forms outside. Learnerships are available for young people who are just leaving school, college or other training institutions after completing some formal education, and for people who have been unemployed for some time. People entering a learnership must be at least 16 years old and younger than 35 years.The Cartrack learnership is a one-year traineeship that offers a monthly stipend and a fixed-term contract. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Iranian stuntwomen coach Nasrin Teymouri (back) and Marjan Rabiee (front) ride past the fire during a training session in Tehran, Iran, 24 January 2025 (issued 27 January 2025). Iranian stuntwoman Nasrin Teymouri leads and coaches Iran’s first female stunt team with nearly 20 students of different ages, most of whom are passionate about cinema. Her team is under the House of Cinema department and performs in several movies and series. Being a stuntwoman was once considered taboo for women in Iranian society, Teymouri said, as many stuntmen in the cinema industry still resent women entering the profession. She added that many other men in the Cinema department do help and support them. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH The Johannesburg Art Gallery gates are seen shut, 25 January 2025, in Joubert Park, as a Democratic Alliance (DA) oversight committee attempted to enter the premises which is allegedly undergoing unapproved repairs. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Volunteers and officers from the Great River Basin Management Agency (BBWS) Citarum clean up floating debris trapped by bamboo poles in the Citarum river in Bandung, West Java, on January 27, 2025. (Photo by Timur MATAHARI / AFP) Hindu pilgrims arrive to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 27, 2025. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP) Celebrity traditional healer, Makhotso Mofokeng, known as Gogo Maweni during her bail application at the Protea Magistrates Court, 20 January 2025, for a formal bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen France’s President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Memorial de la Shoah, the Holocaust museum in Paris on January 27, 2025, as the world marks today the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with some few remaining survivors set to attend ceremonues at the site of the notorious Nazi death camp. Auschwitz was the largest of the extermination camps and has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom died at the site between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 non-Jews. (Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP) Hundreds of damaged cars pile up in Benaguasil, Valencia, Spain, 26 January 2025. Hundreds of cars damaged in Valencia’s October floods piled up for destruction in the coming weeks. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE People carry their belongings as they flee the fightings between the M23 rebels and the Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), in Munigi, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, 26 January 2025. Nine South African soldiers as well as three Malawians and a Uruguayan soldier serving with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or MONUSCO, been killed in clashes with rebels from the M23 group over the past days. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHEL LUNANGA A reflection in a water puddle shows the Brandenburg Gate during a rainy morning in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER A woman looks for a name on the Wall of Names for ‘The victims of the Shoah from Bas-Rhin’ during the inauguration of the Memorial Gardens in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 27, 2025, as nations marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp in Poland. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) Polish police patrols along the fences of Auschwitz concentration camp site on january 27, 2025, in Oswiecim, Poland, ahead of commemorations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army. The camp was set up by Nazi German occupiers in southern Poland in 1940 and liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945 — just months before the end of the Second World War. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) A woman and a man touch the Death Wall as survivors and representatives of the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau lay wreaths and light candles at the so-called Death Wall next to the former Block 11 of the former Auschwitz I main camp in Oswiecim, Poland on January 27, 2025, during commemorations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Red Army. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) A flower lies on top of a stele of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2025. January 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed worldwide to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The day was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. 