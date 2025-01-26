48 hours in pictures, 26 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers offer sweet to each other during the celebrations to mark country’s Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

US President Donald Trump visits with patrons at a craps table at Circa Resort & Casino, following his remarks on his policy to end tax on tips in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 25, 2025. After visits to disaster sites in North Carolina and California, the Vegas stop is more of a feel-good victory lap, as he lays out his plans to exclude tips from federal taxes — an enormously popular move in a city built on the hospitality industry. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) People pet a Biewer Terrier at the American Kennel Club’s annual “Meet the Breeds” event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on January 25, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) Police officers walk through tear gas during a protest rally to demand justice for the victims of the Tempe train accident, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 26 January 2025. The train crash at Tempi on 28 February 2023 claimed 57 lives. The protests organized by the ‘Association of Tempi Accident Victims’ with central slogans ‘I don’t have oxygen’ and ‘No crime goes unpunished’, are planned throughout Greece and abroad on the occasion of Konstantinos Tasoulas’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, but also following the surfacing of a new audio recording capturing cries for help from surviving passengers following the train collision. Picture: EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS Eight on Eighteen wins the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2025 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Race Course on January 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images) Jeannie D during the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met 2025 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Race Course on January 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images) Gump Suzuki, the Japanese runner and social media sensation who started in July 2024 an overland journey of 6400km from Kenya to South Africa, is helped by friends to push his rickshaw near Simon’s Town, on January 24, 2025 as he nears his trip to the South Western tip of Africa. The 34-year-old tour guide from Tokyo has also done similar adventures on other continents, and wears contemporary version of traditional Japanese Tabi shoes. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Iraqi army soldiers rapel with flags from a Mil Mi-8 military transport helicopter flying near the golden domes of the shrine of the 8th-century Shiite Muslim Imam Musa al-Kadhim, during the annual commemoration of his death on 25 Rajab according to the Muslim Hijri calendar, in the Kadhimiya district of northern Baghdad on January 26, 2025. Pilgrims from various Iraqi provinces annually undertake a march on foot to reach the shrine to commemorate the death of Imam Kadhim, who is believed to have been poisoned by agents of the ruling Abbasid caliph Harun al-Rashid. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Festival visitors fish in a frozen river during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon-gun, Gangwon Province, South Korea, 26 January 2025. The festival, held under the slogan ‘Unfrozen Hearts, Unforgettable Memories,’ runs from 11 January to 02 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN Smoke billows from an armored personnel carrier (APC) of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) left on the side of the road in Nzulo, on the main road linking the North Kivu capital Goma to the town of Sake, on January 25, 2025. Three South African soldiers were killed and 18 injured in clashes with M23 forces in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they were part of a southern African mission, a political party and a military union said Saturday. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP) A costumed dancer, so-called ‘Kuker’ dancer takes part in a parade during the International Festival of Masquerade Games ‘Surva’ in the town of Pernik, some 30 km from Sofia, Bulgaria, 25 January 2025. In ancient times, Thracians held the Kukeri ritual games in honor of the god Dionysus. Among the Kukeri dancers are many characters, including Dionysus and his satyrs, as well as others from deep history such as the Tsar, Harachari, Plyuvkachi, Startzi and Pesyatzi. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV A competitor poses in an extravagant hat as they prepare to compete in the UK cold water swimming championships 2025 at Tooting Bec Lido in London, Britain, 25 January 2025. Competitors from around the world will compete in a number of swimming events at Tooting Bec Lido for the Cold Water Swimming Championships 2025. The South London Swimming Club is one of the oldest swimming clubs in England, founded in 1906, and has been hosting races at Tooting Bec Lido since 1908. The water temperature was measured at 5 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Women walk inside a Buddha gate decoration at Dong Zen Temple during the Chinese New Year Lantern and Floral Festival in Banting, Malaysia, 25 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on 29 January, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL A woman carries a plant during the commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the Brumadinho dam collapse on January 25, 2025 in Brumadinho, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. January 25 marks six years of the rupture of the B1 Dam at the Corrego do Feijao Mine, owned by the mining company Vale causing 270 deaths. Three victims remain missing, and the case has not yet been tried. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP) Participants hold candles during a rally against the far right at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 25 January 2025. In the wake of US President Donald Trump taking office and one month before the German federal elections, a civil society alliance is initiating the Sea of Lights in front of the Brandenburg Gate to protect democracy against right-wing extremism. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN Protesters wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration called by a dozen pro-Palestinian organizations in support of the Palestinian people, in Brussels, on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP) Costumed participants slide down the slope in a bathtub during the 11th Bathtub Race in Stoos, Switzerland, 25 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev during their men’s singles final match on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) USA’s Madison Keys celebrates with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after victory against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during their women’s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2025. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2025