24 hours in pictures, 3 August 2026

Visitors take photos as they walk through the installation “Infinity Mirrored Room – The Hope of the Polka Dots Buried in Infinity Will Eternally Cover the Universe” during the last day of the exhibition “Yayoi Kusama” by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, western Germany, on August 2, 2026. For the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, the Kusama exhibition, that run from March 14 to August 2, 2026, has broken a record with over 470,000 visitors. The Museum Ludwig had organized this major exhibition of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. The exhibition took visitors on a journey through Kusama’s entire oeuvre with over 300 works, from her first drawings from around 1934 to the present day. Yayoi Kusama was born on March 22, 1929 and is now aged 97. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)