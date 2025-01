24 hours in pictures, 30 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A Hong Kong street is reflected on a dog’s sunglasses on January 30, 2025. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

EFF and ANC members outside the Civic Center during an Dullar Omar Region anti-corruption picket at Cape Town Civic Centre on January 30, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after the commercial crimes investigators raided the offices of MMC JP Smith and MMC Xanthea Limberg as part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case before court. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Emergency crews operate on the Potomac River near the wreckage of a commercial airplane following a crash with a military helicopter, in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2025. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said no survivors are expected following the collision of an American Eagle Flight, with 60 passengers and four crew members on board, with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three US service members late on 29 January, over the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW SAMWU members protest against the city of Johannesburg’s refusal to account for its actions and to provide answers and justice regarding the Helen Botes/JPC scandal which they say is a betrayal of transparency and good governance, in Braamfonein, Johannesburg, 30 January 2025. The demonstration coincides with the Johannesburg Council sitting. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Supporters of the military junta take part in a march to celebrate the withdrawal of Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and show their support for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), in Niamey, Niger, 28 January 2025 (issued 29 January 2025). The Alliance of Sahel States, consisting of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, will exit ECOWAS on 29 January 2025, a year after the three countries announced their intentions to withdraw from the economic union. ECOWAS gave the Alliance a new effective departure date of 29 July, hoping the six-month transition period would convince the three countries to return, though 29 January remains the official withdrawal date. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO Members of the Nepalese indigenous Tamang community, dressed in traditional attire, attend a Sonam Lhosar (New Year) celebration rally in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 January 2025. The Tamang are the fifth-largest indigenous community in Nepal by population. They celebrate their New Year based on the Tibetan lunar calendar, with Losar falling annually in the late winter season. The celebration also marks the arrival of warmer days. The government has announced a public holiday for Sonam Lhosar to honor the community. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A model presents a creation by Italian designer Sofia Crociani for her brand Aelis, as part of the Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection, during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, 30 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ People gather to watch as an Israeli military helicopter, carrying released Israeli hostage Agam Berger (unseen), lands at Beilinson Hospital Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Israel, 30 January 2025. Israel’s military stated on 30 January that returning hostage, Israeli soldier Agam Berger, along with her parents, boarded an Israeli military helicopter to make her way to a hospital, where she will receive medical treatment and be reunited with the rest of her family. Hamas freed eight hostages on the day, among them Israeli soldier Agam Berger, with Israel releasing 110 Palestinian prisoners in exchange. This marks the third such exchange in the first phase of an Israeli-Hamas hostage release and ceasefire deal implemented on 19 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN A dancer performs a fire-breathing act during a religious procession in Amritsar on January 29, 2025. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Destroyed buildings in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 30 January 2025, amid the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER City of Johannesburg Coordinator Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee ! Xam Keith Duarte blows impepho outside the Braamfonein Municipality offices in Johannesburg, 30 January 2025, in the fight for houses. Residents are demanding the government to allocate them houses and people have been on the waiting list for the past 30 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Fireworks light up over Victoria Harbour on the second day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake in Hong Kong on January 30, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) U.S actors Danny Ramirez (L) with Anthony Mackie (R) attend the Captain America: Brave New World photocall at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 30 January 2025. Captain America:Brave New World is released in UK cinemas 14 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN