‘No dream is too big’: Entrepreneur and photographer Lerato Sello’s motto

Lerato Sello’s journey from Orange Farm to international success proves that determination and creativity can break barriers.

Lerato Sello at his home studio in Orange Farm. He is inspired by his background and creating opportunities for others. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Growing up in the dusty streets of Orange Farm, Lerato Sello’s journey from a small township boy to an entrepreneur has been more than just personal success.

The 26-year-old, who is building businesses that impact his community, has proven that the most challenging circumstances can fuel the greatest dreams.

“I’ve always believed that no dream is too big, no matter where you come from,” he says.

Sello’s environment was marked by a lack of resources, yet it was in this very environment his entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured.

“Watching my mother run a tavern out of our home showed me how much grit and determination it takes to make something from nothing,” he says.

“It was a popular hangout spot, always full and loud, especially on weekends, but we knew this was our bread and butter – and until much later when we were able to help with the business, we got an understanding of the hard work and sacrifice.”

Despite the hardships, he found his passion in the creative arts, which was sparked during his involvement in local afternoon programmes that kept kids off the streets. The programmes, focused on drama, dance and creative arts, nurtured a passion for creativity that would become the foundation of his entrepreneurial journey.

“It was a safe haven from the streets, especially where I come from, where resources are limited,” he says.

It was in drama classes Sello’s love for creativity, storytelling and travelling blossomed. However, his first career ambition had nothing to do with the arts.

Love for creativity, storytelling and travelling

After high school, he pursued a degree in education, aiming to become a teacher.

But after just a year, he redirected his focus toward human development. “There was this constant urge telling me that this wasn’t where I belonged,” he says.

After dropping out of university, Sello worked as a mentor for youth leadership camps across South Africa.

His dedication eventually led him beyond South Africa’s borders. In 2018, Sello began working in summer camps in the US, a world far removed from the township he called home.

“Coming from Orange Farm and going to the US was like stepping into a whole different world,” he says, “It seemed so farfetched and impossible, but it made me realise how much more was out there.”

But it was the Covid pandemic, which opened a door of opportunity to make a quick buck. Unemployed and uncertain, he turned to his camera that had been gathering dust and started a makeshift photography studio.

Turned to camera and started studio

“It was impossible to find a job in the middle of a pandemic, but I had a camera. It was one of the older models, but I had no other choice and had to convince my family of this crazy idea.”

His photography business, More Than Yesterday, was born in a modest living room and quickly grew into a thriving enterprise.

It soon expanded into events planning and decoration, employing up to seven people.

The Decoration Company is now a popular choice for clients looking for customised décor.

“We always strive to stand out. It’s important to tap into creativity by using materials like papier-mâché to make unique pieces. Through that, we’ve been able to bring something different to the table,” he says.

Among his biggest achievements is the production of a seven-minute short film The Leas,h that was screened at the Mall of Africa in 2019, as part of the Johannesburg 48-hour film project.

Short film screened at Mall of Africa

“Seeing my film on the big screen was surreal. It was a moment I’ll never forget. It reminded me that creativity has no limits,” Sello says.

He travelled to countries like Türkiye, Germany and Brazil. These trips have broadened his perspective and opened his eyes to the vastness of the world.

“Travelling made me realise how much is out there. Coming from the township, you sometimes feel like the world is limited, but you realise your dreams are valid,” he says.

Despite his success, Sello remains deeply rooted in his community. Remembering the struggles he faced as a child, he launched an initiative to donate school shoes to children in Orange Farm.

“I didn’t want them to go through what I did. One of the biggest challenges I had was not having proper shoes. Either they were torn, or I couldn’t replace them. It was something that affected me deeply, but also fuelled my desire to create a better future,” he says.

The initiative began with just five pairs of shoes nearly three years ago, but has become an annual effort with the aim of donating 100 pairs this year.

Initiative began with just five shoes

“The business now donates 30% of its profits to fund this cause. It’s about giving back and making sure the next generation has a better start,” he says.

He was inspired by his background and creating opportunities for others, he says

“I always say don’t let your environment limit your dreams. No dream is too big.

“There’s a whole world out there waiting for you.

“Take every opportunity, no matter how small, and run with it.”