24 hours in pictures, 8 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A candidate to Queen of Carnival performs during the Election of the Queen of Carnival gala in Santa Cruz de Tenrife on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, on February 7, 2023. – The candidates for Queen of the Carnival wear costumes of more than five-meter high and over 80 kilos in weight. Considered one of the most popular and well-known carnival in the world, following Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), the Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife offers festivities that range from the election of the Carnival Queen, children and adult murgas (satirical street bands), comparsas (dance groups) to performances on the streets. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)
This handout picture released by the Icelandic Coast Guard on February 8, 2024 shows billowing smoke and flowing lava pouring out of a new fissure during a new volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Thursday, the third to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Photo by HANDOUT / Icelandic Coast Guard / AFP)
A kid hugs a newly installed sculpture, by French street artist James Colomina, which depicts two kids holding hands, one of them wears a Jewish kippah while the other wears a Palestinian keffiyeh, and looking at a heart-shaped CND peace sign made with red hand prints, in Barcelona on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP)
Anti-Trump demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court as the court considers whether former US President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president in the 2024 election in Washington, DC, on February 8, 2024. – The nation’s highest court is hearing arguments in the most consequential election law case since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Turkey’s Tuna Erdogan (R) prepares for the fourth leg of the final of the mixed 4X1500m relay open water swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Doha Port in Doha on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Airforce flyover City Hall during of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 08, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The address is an annual event, in which the President of South Africa reports on the status of the nation, normally to the resumption of a joint sitting of Parliament (the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces). (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) gestures while standing next to Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (L) ahead of the state of the nation address at the City Hall in Cape Town on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP)
A child peeks out of a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)
Burqa-clad women line up to cast their ballots to vote at a polling station during Pakistan’s national elections in Peshawar on February 8, 2024. Millions of Pakistanis began voting February 8 in an election marred by allegations of poll rigging, with the country’s most popular politician in jail and a military-favoured candidate tipped to win. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)
A man cooks a traditional curry dish in a large pot for residents during an event for “Fishermen’s Day,” to celebrate and highlight the welfare of workers in the fishing industry, in Banda Aceh on February 8, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Revellers stand under an umbrella covered with confetti during the start of the carnival season at the Women’s Carnival Day in Cologne, western Germany on February 8, 2024. – The festivities begin with “Weiberfastnacht”, a raucous street party in which women snip off men’s ties. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)
Zimbabwean-US actress and executive producer Danai Gurira attends the special premiere event of AMC Networks’ “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
