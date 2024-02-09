24 hours in pictures, 9 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A model walks the runway during the “Welcome to the Amazing Mostro Show” presented by Puma during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory in New York City on February 8, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Lawyers representing Caster Semenya, Gregory Nott (2nd R), Patrick Brancher (2nd L) and National Director at ProBono.Org Mohamed Shafie Ameermia (R) interact with South Africa’s double Olympic champion Caster Semenya (L) ahead of the press conference in Johannesburg, on February 9, 2024, regarding her upcoming case at the Grand Chamber of the European Court go Human Rights. Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya on February 9, 2024 appealed for help funding her legal battle against regulations requiring female athletes with high testosterone to take medication as she prepares for a May hearing at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Several floors of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise covered in graffiti are seen on February 8, 2024 in California. The three-tower complex has been abandoned for nearly four years after its Chinese developers went bankrupt and since December 2023, graffiti artists have been attracted to tagging the buidings exteriors. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
People walk past an open air exhibition of graffiti by International and Ukrainian artists which were painted on the ruins of destroyed buildings in small town of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, on February 8, 2024 during the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and set on the central square after the buildings were dismantled. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Members of the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party pray outside the Palace of Justice (background), as they await the Federal Court’s decision on Kelantan state’s sharia law criminal enactment, in Putrajaya on February 9, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
A boy holds an umbrella for his father who had his body buried in sand at the Ancol artificial beach during the weekend holiday in Jakarta on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip on the eve of “Mauni Amavasya” during the annual religious ‘Magh Mela’ festival on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L), Ghana’s Asante king, looks on at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, on February 8, 2024 during the permanent return of artefacts from the Fowler Museum of UCLA (University of California Los Angeles). A California museum on February 8, 2024 returned seven royal artefacts to Ghana’s Asante king to commemorate his silver jubilee celebrations in the first hand over of treasures looted during colonial times. The Ghana handover comes as international pressure grows for European and US museums and institutions to restore African artifacts from former colonial powers Britain, France, Germany and Belgium. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)
Protestors clash with anti-riot police officers during a rally in support of Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Munoz / AFP)
People shop for flowers at the Mongkok flower market on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong on February 9, 2024. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
A reveler takes part in a parade of the street carnival group Loucura Suburbana (Suburban Craziness) at the Engenho de Dentro neighborhood in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 8, 2024. The “Loucura Suburbana” street carnival group is organized by workers and patients of the Nise da Silveira Municipal Psychiatric Hospital. The parade starts inside the hospital and winds its way through the streets of the neighborhood. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
