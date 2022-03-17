Multimedia

Tracy Lee Stark
Photographer and Multimedia Producer
17 Mar 2022
2:15 pm

Watch: Learn, taste and experience all things whisky with SA’s first single malt diploma graduate

Tracy Lee Stark

The latest WhiskyBrother&Co exclusives took their total for 2021 to 14 single casks - a new record of exclusives in just one year.

Valentine Maseko manager and brand ambassador at The WhiskyBrother&Co store. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

With Maseko’s experience, he will help you find a treasure trove of exclusive releases not available
anywhere else in the world.

The most expensive bottle in-store, a bottle of Littlemill 1772 Lowland single scotch whisky retails for
R179 000, when I expressed my surprise Maseko went on to let me know, they have on request a bottle of Yamazaki 35 year old whisky, well over R2,4 million and to that I say Sláinte!

