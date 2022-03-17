Watch: Learn, taste and experience all things whisky with SA’s first single malt diploma graduate

Tracy Lee Stark

With Maseko’s experience, he will help you find a treasure trove of exclusive releases not available

anywhere else in the world.

The latest WhiskyBrother&Co exclusives took their total for 2021 to 14 single casks – a new record of exclusives in just one year.

The most expensive bottle in-store, a bottle of Littlemill 1772 Lowland single scotch whisky retails for

R179 000, when I expressed my surprise Maseko went on to let me know, they have on request a bottle of Yamazaki 35 year old whisky, well over R2,4 million and to that I say Sláinte!