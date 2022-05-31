PICS: Motorists queue for fuel at petrol stations ahead of price increase

South African motorists quickly made their way to the petrol stations on Tuesday evening to fill up their tanks ahead of the price increase.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced an R2.43 petrol price increase (per litre for 93 octane) while 95 octane will increase by R2.33 per litre from 1 June.
The prices of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by R1.10 per litre, while diesel (0.005% sulphur) increased by R1.07 per litre.
Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will now cast R1.56 more per litre. The price of LP gas decreases by 51 cents per kg.
The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 104.78 US Dollars (USD) to 115.00 USD during the period under review.
Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Fairlands. The R2.43/l petrol price hike for 93 octane on Wednesday will see the Gauteng price increasing to R23.94/l. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy (R1.50 c/l) until July 5, 2022, with effect from June 1, 2022. Picture: Michel Bega
