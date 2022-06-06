Multimedia

Multimedia

Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
6 Jun 2022
11:22 am

IN PICS: Medieval Fayre makes merry return

Michel Bega

The Medieval Fayre took place in Muldersdrift on 4 June 2022.

Visitors to the Medieval Fayre are seen in dress-up costumes, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega

The annual fair celebrating all things medieval and fantasy saw many interesting characters grace the fairground in colourful costume.

Held at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift, visitors to the fair were treated to fancy dress contests, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging and knight battles.

Read more on these topics