IN PICS: Medieval Fayre makes merry return

The annual fair celebrating all things medieval and fantasy saw many interesting characters grace the fairground in colourful costume.
Held at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift, visitors to the fair were treated to fancy dress contests, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging and knight battles.
1/19
Dahogrian Empire hosts a live-action role playing battle at the Medieval Fayre, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
2/19
3/19
An archer on horseback takes part in a mounted archery display at the Medieval Fayre, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
4/19
5/19
6/19
A "ringwraith" on horseback is seen at Medieval Fayre, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. This year featured a JRR Tolkien theme. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
7/19
8/19
9/19
10/19
11/19
Visitors to the Medieval Fayre enjoy a belly dancing display, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
12/19
13/19
14/19
15/19
16/19
A visitor to the Medieval Fayre takes part in an opportunity to battle a knight in armour, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
17/19
A knight in armour poses for a photograph at the Medieval Fayre, 4 June 2022, at La Vue Lodge in Muldersdrift. The annual fayre celebrates all things Medieval and fantasy, encouraging visitors to dress-up. Attractions included a fancy dress contest, a mounted archery display, horse displays, forging, knight battles. Picture: Michel Bega
18/19
19/19
