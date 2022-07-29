In pictures: Miss SA Lalela Mswane returns home as Miss Supranational

Neil McCartney

She arrived at OR Tambo on a flight from Frankfurt. Mswane was wearing the crown that she won with the title of Miss Supranational that took place in Poland.

As Mswane entered the arrivals hall, under strict security, she was greeted by a group of fans and family, her mother had a bouquet of pink flowers for her.

Her fans called her name to beckon her to come close so they could see her. She obliged and hugged a few of them, recognising some friends in the crowd.

In the press conference she was asked a few questions about the pageant and also her time as Miss SA. Mswane responded with a few anecdotes of experiences she had at the finals of the pageant before posing for pictures with some of the media and close friends.

