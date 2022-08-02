Watch: Intense battle between newborn Cheetah and newborn buck

Tracy Lee Stark

This is the moment Cheetah cubs take on baby buck.

“This incredible latest sighting happened during an evening game drive in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, bordering Southern Serengeti plains in Tanzania. We spotted this female cheetah with 4 small cubs – possibly two months old. We stayed with them for some time and the mom seemed to be on the lookout for just a snack. Seeing that they had eaten properly the day prior.”

“By chance, a baby Grant’s gazelle happen to stroll past, obviously in search of its mother. This baby came across another baby and decided to lie down for a break.”

From the footage, it is clear that both these gazelle are but a day or so old, as one can see they struggle to manoeuvre around, as well as the presence of their umbilical cords still well-attached to the stomachs.

When mom decides to investigate

“Of course, the Cheetah mom noticed the whole thing and started stalking them. However, she found the baby gazelles so weak, enough for her cubs to play with. Thus, she did not kill the gazelles just yet, instead, she called her babies to participate in a hunting lesson.”

At first, the youngsters are somewhat unsure, but then one takes the lead and they all seem to rely on their instinct almost immediately. Nature really is an incredible wonder which never ceases to surprise humankind.

The gazelles do try to put up a wee bit of a fight, but ultimately mom decided to take one for the family and of course, the cubs are ecstatic! One gazelle eventually does manage to get away though, leaving the cheetahs somewhat confused.

Francis tells that this was his first time in 12 years to ever witness cheetah cubs of this size and age, to actually attempt hunting. Generally one would see it from an age of 5-8 months old.

Nature can be cruel, but all creatures fight to survive

“It may seem impossible and heart-breaking, but one should never interfere with what might be playing out in nature. For instance, trying to rescue the baby gazelle from what may seem brutal in the human eye. Therefore, instead, sit quietly and observe and enjoy the infrequent behaviour, because it also comes down to the survival of the Cheetah population in the African bush.”

