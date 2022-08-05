Watch: Giraffes in a Catalan theatre surprise people in Lithuania

Tracy Lee Stark

The performance by the Catalan theatre Xirriquiteula is part of the international performing arts festival “ConTempo”.

The giraffes’ walk was accompanied by musicians who playfully recreated a dreamy, savannah-like atmosphere in the middle of the city. To the rhythm of a drum, the animals interacted with the inhabitants and the environment, and even entered the local pharmacy to surprise its employees.

The Xirriquiteula theatre was created in 1985, in Barcelona. This year’s international performing arts festival “ConTempo” is initiated by “Kaunas – European Capital of Culture 2022”.

