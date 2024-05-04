WATCH: Gauteng Education to probe violent Glenvista High School fight

In a video circulated online, a pupil and teacher can be seen violently fighting in a classroom in full view of other pupils

The Gauteng Education Department has launched an investigation following a fight between a teacher and grade 9 pupil at the Glenvista High School.

In a video widely circulated on social media platforms, a pupil and teacher can be seen violently fighting in a classroom in full view of other pupils.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said MEC Matome Chiloane is concerned by the incident that went viral on Friday.

WARNING: Not for sensitive viewers. Discretion is advised.

Watch the fight at Glenvista High School

This happened at a JHB school this week…



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/ntCA6zLUEW May 3, 2024

Ill discipline

“According to information at our disposal, the incident took place on Thursday, 2 May 2024. A video of the incident was captured and it shows an educator and a learner fighting violently in class, damaging school furniture in the process.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has since launched an investigation to ascertain the details surrounding its cause,” Mabona said.

Chiloane said the department is taking the matter seriously.

“The safety of everyone on premises of schools remains our utmost priority. However, such ill-discipline will not be tolerated. Schools are for development, not any other nefarious deeds. As such, we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we will act on decisively on our findings,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine

Violence in schools

Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta has called on the government to find alternative ways of addressing the increasing levels of violence in schools across the country.

“One way of addressing such matters is to expand the existing support structures of mental health. Both teachers and learners go through a lot in life, and it is important to create an environment where counseling and therapy are readily available for everyone within the schooling environment.”

“If one takes into account the violent action that we all saw at Glenvista High School,we can safely conclude that there are deep-seated challenges of mental health that must be addressed speedily,” Makaneta said.

Makaneta said whilst it is the duty of the state to offer professional development of teachers, society also has a duty to encourage empathy and respect among teachers, learners, and parents.

“Systemic issues such as poverty and unemployment can also lead to violent behaviour amongst learners.”

Makanerta said government should move with the necessary speed to resolve these issues.

ALSO READ: Here are the common signs your kids are being bullied