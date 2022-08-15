Watch: ‘Plant consultation’ with Her Maraki will save struggling plant lovers

Thahasello Mphatsoe

If someone got hold of my Pinterest apartment mood board, they would imagine I had green fingers. The truth is, I love plants, but they don’t love me. So finding out there was something called ‘plant consultation’, I knew the universe had gone out of its way to help me be part of the tree-hugging, green gang.

Recently, I visited Her Maraki by Nkhensani Rikhotso, an indoor plant concept store at Toasted in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The shop is positioned in an intimate section of Rosebank, giving a perfect outdoor space for plant shopping and an indoor space with Toasted.

“I didn’t want it to be just a typical plant shop. I wanted it to be a place where you can sit and have friends around and have really good food and coffee while shopping for plants.’

Her Meraki Instagram account currently has over 12 000 followers. She recently signed a deal with Mr Price Home and did plant consultation for individuals and businesses.

Nkhensani’s following grew quick: “Within a year, I had 10 000 followers from 200”.

The success of Her Maraki validated one thing, my issues with dying plants are not just my problem, and thankfully there is a solution.

Nkhensani says, “I realised people want the greenery in their space but don’t know how to look after plants.”

According to Nkhensani, people fail at looking after plants because of a lack of education. Like how most of us thought succulents were the best beginner plant because they don’t need much water.

The zamioculcas zamiifolia (ZZ) plants thrive off of neglect and would be perfect for someone who is not always home. It may not be the most satisfying option if you are a stay-at-home daughter looking for a pet to look after.

“When picking the correct plant, it is more about your lifestyle and how your space looks,” says Nkhensani.

“Plant consultation is a market that is slowly growing in South Africa”, says Nkhensani. Her market ranges from individual people to businesses, and services include interior plant styling and plant hospital consultant repotting.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to keep your plants alive while on vacation

“I used to give free plant care tips and realised I could turn this into a business, so I did.”

Nkhensani shares more than just her plant tips on Instagram mixed with her Reiki background. She also opens up about her battle with mental and physical health issues, such as being asthmatic.

“Plants have been a huge part of my healing journey. I intentionally bought plants to feel better,” she says.

The health benefits of having house plants range from removing toxic air to reducing stress and increasing concentration and creativity.

Nkhensani says she never anticipated leaving her corporate job. When she realised she could sustain herself mentally, emotionally and financially doing what she was passionate about, she realised she was “playing herself”.

“Even when I get tired and busy, something is calming about being in a green space,” says Nkhensani.