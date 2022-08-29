Multimedia

Tracy Lee Stark
Photographer and Multimedia Producer
29 Aug 2022
ICYMI: Watch all the Comrades Marathon action in pictures and videos

Tete Dijana and Alexandra Morozova, 2022 Comrades marathon winners

Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega
Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

Citizen photographer, Michel Bega, was at the 95th Comrades Marathon and captured these images and videos.

The dreaded #ComradesMarathon stairs leaving the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Video: Michel Bega #running #fitness #thecitizennews #tiktoksouthafrica #foryoupage #fyp #fup #foryourpage

Running the race of his life, Tete Dijana timed his performance perfectly on Sunday, breaking clear of defending champion Edward Mothibi in the latter stages to win in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova was also rewarded for a well-timed effort, winning the women’s race in 6:17:48.

How did it feel running the Comrades marathon? #fyp #foryou #thecitizennews #comradesmarathon #comradesmarathon2022 #thecitizensport

