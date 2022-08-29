ICYMI: Watch all the Comrades Marathon action in pictures and videos

Tracy Lee Stark

Citizen photographer, Michel Bega, was at the 95th Comrades Marathon and captured these images and videos.

Running the race of his life, Tete Dijana timed his performance perfectly on Sunday, breaking clear of defending champion Edward Mothibi in the latter stages to win in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova was also rewarded for a well-timed effort, winning the women’s race in 6:17:48.

1/19 Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 2/19 Tete Dijane wins the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as he crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 3/19 Alexandra Morozova is the first woman finisher in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as she crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 4/19 Supporters cheer on runners as they take part in the Comrades Marathon on 28 August 2022, making their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 5/19 Supporters cheer on runners as they take part in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, making their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 6/19 Runner Camille Herron, 2nd from right, is seen during the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 7/19 Runners take part in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 8/19 Runners take part in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 9/19 Supporters cheer on runners as they take part in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, making their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 10/19 Eventual women's winner Alexandra Morozova is seen during the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 11/19 Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 12/19 Supporters cheer on runners as they take part in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, making their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 13/19 Supporters cheer on runners as they take part in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, making their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 14/19 Tete Dijane wins the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as he crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 15/19 Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 16/19 Runners make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in the 2022 Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as they run through Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 17/19 Runners take part in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, seen at Cato Ridge on the way to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega 18/19 Tete Dijana celebrates his victory at the Comrades Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega 19/19 Alexandra Morozova is the first woman finisher in the Comrades Marathon, 28 August 2022, as she crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega

