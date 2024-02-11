48 hours in pictures, 11 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla leave after attending a service Revd Paul Williams at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England on February 11, 2024. – Britain’s King Charles III on Saturday expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to well-wishers, in his first statement since his shock announcement that he has cancer. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
South Africa’s head coach Hugo Broos is lifted in the air by South African players after they won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 third place play-off football match between South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 10, 2024. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP)
Nic Porter of Australia in action during the Men’s Water Polo match between France and Australia at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, 11 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Visitors attend the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, 11 February 2024, at the Nan Hua Temple in Bronkhorstspruit. Throughout the day visitors are entertained by cultural demonstrations and can enjoy a variety of Chinese, Cantonese and Taiwanese foods. The temple is the largest Buddhist temple in the Southern Hemisphere. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A woman walks down a road in the popular Yoff neighbourhood in Dakar on February 11, 2024. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members at the party’s regional rally at Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg, 10 February 2024, before members were addressed by former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Supporters and families of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas light bonfires as they block the traffic on Ayalon main highway during a protest demanding their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 February 2024. According to the Israeli military, 136 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government, demanding more action to free the hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
French gendarmes (seen rear) use teargas to clear an area near the Crem’Arbre “Zone to be Defended” (ZAD) camp of protesters and activists against the A69 motorway project between Toulouse and Castres, in Saix, southwestern France, on February 11, 2024. French gendarmes conducted an intervention on February 9, to clear an area near the planned motorway after activists had set up camp toilets and signposts on private land where they planned to create a so-called “zone to be defended” (ZAD) camp dubbed “Crem’Arbre”. Police cleared pallets and trolleys used to block a small road running alongside the field, which is close to the route of the planned A69 motorway linking Toulouse and the town of Castres. On February 10, they fired tear gas at the activists but didn’t penetrate into the ZAD itself, which is on private land and not infringing any laws. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)
Models walk the runway at the The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter holds a newspaper placard ahead of the EFF manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on February 10, 2024. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters cheer as EFF leader Julius Malema (unseen) does a walkabout during the EFF manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on February 10, 2024. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Houthi troopers ride on the back of a pick-up vehicle while on patrol in Sana’a, Yemen, 10 February 2024. The US designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group will take effect on 16 February, if the militia does not stop its strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to a statement by US ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen’s Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist group’ due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A reveller of the Aguia de Ouro samba school performs during the second night of carnival at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early on February 11, 2024. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 9 February 2024