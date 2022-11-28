WATCH: Extinction Rebellion – A different way to fight climate change

GroundUp

South Africans usually take to the streets, in their thousands, to protest for better housing, human rights, or against corrupt presidents.

But Extinction Rebellion is doing something a little different.

They have poured fake blood and oil over themselves, dressed up as horses, and held theatrical meetings. Using theatre and art, this is how Extinction Rebellion Cape Town is protesting against climate change.

This article first appeared on GroundUp and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.