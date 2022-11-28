Multimedia

28 Nov 2022
WATCH: Extinction Rebellion – A different way to fight climate change

Extinction Rebellion’s imaginative protests are entertaining. But they are also deadly serious.

South Africans usually take to the streets, in their thousands, to protest for better housing, human rights, or against corrupt presidents.

But Extinction Rebellion is doing something a little different.

They have poured fake blood and oil over themselves, dressed up as horses, and held theatrical meetings. Using theatre and art, this is how Extinction Rebellion Cape Town is protesting against climate change.

