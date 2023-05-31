Multimedia

Multimedia

By Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
31 May 2023
11:23 am

WATCH: Garbage collector knocks woman out cold with cricket bat

By Citizen Reporter

It's unclear what became of the woman, or when the incident took place.

Woman knocked out cold from swinging cricket bat
Picture - Screengrab

The saying goes: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But alas in South Africa, the country of ‘short lefts’, one man’s trash resulted in a woman being knocked out, cold, it would appear.

A video widely circulating on the social media platform, WhatsApp, shows what appears to be a local garbage collector who discovers a discarded, old cricket bat.

ALSO WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police

The worker decides to give the old bat a go and is then seen practising a few swings, rather aggressively. It’s unclear if the man channelling T20 energy or Oscar Pistorius’s fury, who famously beat down his locked bathroom door with a signed cricket bat.

Either way, the garbage collector lost control of the bat which swivelled into the air, and landed squarely on a passerby’s head, who was instantly knocked out by the sheer momentum of the flying bat.

READ MORE
SA mustn’t miss the Faf trick

The woman collapses to the ground, while workers and another woman rushes to her side.

*It’s unclear what became of the woman, or when the incident took place, but the video first appeared on a Twitter account, @kakspotter.

While some social media users found the incident funny, others thought the injury was serious.

ALSO WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police

Read more on these topics