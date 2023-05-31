WATCH: Garbage collector knocks woman out cold with cricket bat

By Citizen Reporter

The saying goes: One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But alas in South Africa, the country of ‘short lefts’, one man’s trash resulted in a woman being knocked out, cold, it would appear.

A video widely circulating on the social media platform, WhatsApp, shows what appears to be a local garbage collector who discovers a discarded, old cricket bat.

ALSO WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police

The worker decides to give the old bat a go and is then seen practising a few swings, rather aggressively. It’s unclear if the man channelling T20 energy or Oscar Pistorius’s fury, who famously beat down his locked bathroom door with a signed cricket bat.

Either way, the garbage collector lost control of the bat which swivelled into the air, and landed squarely on a passerby’s head, who was instantly knocked out by the sheer momentum of the flying bat.

The woman collapses to the ground, while workers and another woman rushes to her side.

*It’s unclear what became of the woman, or when the incident took place, but the video first appeared on a Twitter account, @kakspotter.

While some social media users found the incident funny, others thought the injury was serious.

I can't believe the people laughing at this! If it was YOUR family getting hit?— Mike Tyler 🇿🇦 (@Sharkmaverick) May 26, 2023

Such an honest mistake but the question I have is, will he suspended for playing during working hours 😂😂😂— OWAM & AMAHLE (@ZiyekaZolani) May 26, 2023

🙌 I think this is the sign the umpire uses for when the bat goes over the boundary 😂😂😂😂— Gugu (@GuguJacobsgugu) May 26, 2023

ALSO WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police