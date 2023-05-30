WATCH: School career day? Children dress as prisoners and police

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

A clip depicting small children dressed in prison uniforms and as police officers have surfaced on the short video app TikTok.

In the video, the unassuming children are being marched down a passageway at what appears to be a school office block.

As the little ones walk through, adults are heard jeering and laughing, referring to the children as ‘Thabo Bester’ and ‘Police Minister Bheki Cele‘.

WATCH: School Career Day?

The video elicited mixed reactions from viewers in the comments section, with some pondering if this was career day gone wrong or a school play.

On anonymous user wrote, “Career day involves some students as convicts???”

Another netizen, known as Pianoperfections, posted, “GOD save this country.”

Samukelisiwe said, “Please tell it’s a concert cause there is no way a child can wear the orange uniform for career day.”

MK said: “Realistic children, no more lies about ‘when I grow up I’ll be a pilot’ convict”.

