IN PICS: 24 hours – 13 September 2022

We selected the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
People take photos in a park next to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 13 September 2022. Air pollution in some parts of Hong Kong reached ‘serious’, the highest health risk level, according the air quality health index operated by the Environmental Protection Department across the city. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Kolkata police officers apply lathi charge as hundreds of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) activists march towards Chief Minister Office over education recruitment scam corruption issue in Kolkata, India, 13 September 2022. BJP activists march in a mass rally with a demand for arrest of corrupt leaders of state government. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A patient suffering from dengue fever receives medical treatment at an isolation ward of a Lady Reading government hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 September 2022. According to the statistics issued by District Health Office (DHO), 373 dengue cases have been reported this season so far. The DHO stated that so far 240 infections were reported from rural areas and 133 from urban areas, amid a continued increase in dengue fever cases, with the numbers in the thousands, and health experts warn the next coming weeks will be critical. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Members of the Hillsborough Court Guard wait for King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland as part of their Majesties’ wider programme of visits across the regions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 13 September 2022. This is the King’s first visit to the region since becoming the monarch following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at her Scottish estate on 08 September. EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW
A model presents a creation by the Roberto Verino fashion brand during a collection show at the Madrid Fashion Week, in Madrid, central Spain, 13 September 2022. The Madrid Fashion Week runs from 8 to 14 September. EPA-EFE/Sergio Perez
People walk in the city center in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, 13 September 2022. Pope Francis will visit the Capital of Kazakhstan from 13 to 15 September. The Pope is planned to meet with President Tokayev and hold a meeting with participants in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Chelsea Pensioners attend a Drumhead service of remembrance of readings and prayers for her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III on September 13, 2022, in London, England. The Reverend Steven Brookes lead the service which included The Last Post and hymns from the Chelsea Pensioner choir. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Alexis Hudson serves a customer (L) at Ripe Deli in Grey Lynn on September 13, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand’s COVID-19 Protection Framework – also known as the traffic light system – has ended, with most coronavirus restrictions lifted as 12.01am on Tuesday 13 September. Masks are no longer required to be worn in supermarkets, stores, buses or planes; tourists no longer need to be vaccinated to visit the country and all government mandates will end on 26 September. The only restrictions that remain in place are for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for seven days while household contacts no longer and for masks to be worn when visiting health care facilities like hospitals and aged-care homes. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
This aerial picture taken on September 13, 2022 at Glacier 3 000 resort above Les Diablerets shows the Tsanfleuron pass free of the ice that covered it for at least 2 000 years next to blankets covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it from melting. – The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era has melted away completely. Following a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Displaced flood-affected people gather beside their belongings at a makeshift camp in flood-hit Sehwan of Sindh province on September 13, 2022. (Photo by Husnain ALI / AFP)
Kenyans react as Kenya President William Ruto (unseen) take the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 13, 2022 during the inauguration ceremony. – William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth post-independence president at a pomp-filled ceremony on Tuesday, after his narrow victory in a bitterly fought but largely peaceful election. Tens of thousands of people joined regional heads of state at a packed stadium in Nairobi to watch him take the oath of office, with many spectators clad in the bright yellow of Ruto’s party and waving Kenyan flags. (Photo by Tony Karumba / AFP)
A firefighter sprays water on trees during a wildfire in Saumos, Bordeaux’s western outskirts, southwestern France, on September 13, 2022. – A fire in progress since September 12, 2022 has spread approximately across 1 800 hectares of vegetation and forest in Saumos and forced the evacuation of the town in a context of high temperatures in Gironde. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP)
Members of the public look at flowers and tributes left in Green Park in London on September 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will on Tuesday be flown by the Royal Air Force from Edinburgh to London, accompanied by the queen’s only daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, and driven to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
Travelers queue outside Schiphol airport, on September 13, 2022, after Schiphol Airport asked a number of airlines to cancel flights due to a shortage of security personnel. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP)
Participants on horse stand next to a bull during ‘Toro de la Vega’ festival in the central Spanish town of Tordesillas, on September 13, 2022. – The Ministry of Social Rights has asked the Prosecutor’s Office to adopt measures to paralyze the tournament on the understanding that according to its new regulatory bases it could lead to a crime of abuse animal. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO CANAS / AFP)