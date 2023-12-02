IN PICTURES: Ultra-trail Cape Town

Started in 2014, the RMB Ultra-trail Cape Town is a bucket-list event for local and international trail runners.
Naomi Brand, a South African now living in New Zealand, seen in the early stages of the RMB UTCT 100 miler race on Friday evening. She finished the 166 km course in 29:47:09 in 9th place overall, the second woman runner in. Picture: Zac Zinn
This year, from 24-26 November, 400 runners from 58 nations converged on Cape Town for the event. Over 2 000 runners took on five distances – 23km, 35km, 55km and the UT100 which is 100km.
The fifth race, introduced last year, is a 100 miler taking runners 166 km up Table Mountain from Oranjezicht in the City Bowl, across the top and down towards Llandudno, to Hout Bay and then to Kalk Bay via Simonstown. Runners then head through Kommetjie, across Noordhoek Beach and up Chapman’s peak towards Constantia, through vineyards then forest and around the front contours of Table Mountain, to the finish at Gardens Rugby Club.