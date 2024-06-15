Pictures: Best of the Comrades Marathon 2024

The 2024 Comrades Marathon attracted runners from all over the world and delivered a magical day.

Gerda Steyn, left, winner of the womens race with Piet Wiersma winner the mens race during the Comrades Marathon finishing at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Gerda Steyn was the headliner, but all 24 000 runners played their part in an event KwaZulu-Natal desperately needed.

The marathon was run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Steyn won the women’s race in a record-time of 05:49:46. Dutch Piet Wiersma won the men’s race in 5:25:00

Runners are seen at the start of the 2024 Comrades Marathon, running from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Runners place flowers at Arthurs Seat in Drummond during the Comrades Marathon, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Runner Pelly Lamola celebrates as he crosses the finish line in a time of 6:15:13 at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Supporters of the runners from the South African Police Service are seen at the finish at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Carla Molinaro, 4th place finisher in the womens race collapses at the finish line at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

A runner is stretchered away to the medical tent after completing the 85,91km “up run”. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Runners from Brazil celebrate alongside local runners as they finish before the 12 hour cut off time. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

A runner celebrates at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

An injured runner is seen at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Richard Gwacela celebrates after finishing the Comrades Marathing in a time of 11:59:01. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Runners are seen at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

A trumpeter sounds the Last Past at the 12-hour final cut off during the Comrades Marathon finish. Runners who have not managed to complete the race within this time do not get a medal and receive a “did not finish” result. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

PICTURES: South Africans make their mark in general elections