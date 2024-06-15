Multimedia

15 Jun 2024

10:30 am

Pictures: Best of the Comrades Marathon 2024

The 2024 Comrades Marathon attracted runners from all over the world and delivered a magical day.

2024 Comrades Marathon

Gerda Steyn, left, winner of the womens race with Piet Wiersma winner the mens race during the Comrades Marathon finishing at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Gerda Steyn was the headliner, but all 24 000 runners played their part in an event KwaZulu-Natal desperately needed.

The marathon was run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Steyn won the women’s race in a record-time of 05:49:46. Dutch Piet Wiersma won the men’s race in 5:25:00

2024 Comrades Marathon
Runners are seen at the start of the 2024 Comrades Marathon, running from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
2024 Comrades Marathon
Runners place flowers at Arthurs Seat in Drummond during the Comrades Marathon, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
2024 Comrades Marathon
Runner Pelly Lamola celebrates as he crosses the finish line in a time of 6:15:13 at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
Supporters of the runners from the South African Police Service are seen at the finish at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
Carla Molinaro, 4th place finisher in the womens race collapses at the finish line at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
A runner is stretchered away to the medical tent after completing the 85,91km “up run”. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
Runners from Brazil celebrate alongside local runners as they finish before the 12 hour cut off time. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
A runner celebrates at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
An injured runner is seen at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
Richard Gwacela celebrates after finishing the Comrades Marathing in a time of 11:59:01. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
Runners are seen at the finish line. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
2024 Comrades Marathon
A trumpeter sounds the Last Past at the 12-hour final cut off during the Comrades Marathon finish. Runners who have not managed to complete the race within this time do not get a medal and receive a “did not finish” result. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

