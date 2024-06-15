Pictures: Best of the Comrades Marathon 2024
The 2024 Comrades Marathon attracted runners from all over the world and delivered a magical day.
Gerda Steyn, left, winner of the womens race with Piet Wiersma winner the mens race during the Comrades Marathon finishing at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Gerda Steyn was the headliner, but all 24 000 runners played their part in an event KwaZulu-Natal desperately needed.
The marathon was run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Steyn won the women’s race in a record-time of 05:49:46. Dutch Piet Wiersma won the men’s race in 5:25:00
