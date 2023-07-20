PICTURES: Drone Photo Awards provide eagle’s eye on the world

The winners of the prestigious Drone Photo Awards 2023 have been announced.
This picture was awarded the prestigious Drone Photo of the Year Award. It shows an aerial view of protesters holding banners during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans, in Tel Aviv. Photographer Or Adar explains: "Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week, to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system." Picture: Or Adar/Picture courtesy Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023
The awards are the leading international competition dedicated to aerial photography and forms part of the renowned Siena Awards festival of visual arts.
The winning entries from the contest’s nine categories, will be showcased in the exhibition titled ‘Above Us Only Sky’, taking place for the first time at the extraordinary San Galgano Abbey in Italy from 30 September to 19 November.