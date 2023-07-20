PICTURES: Drone Photo Awards provide eagle’s eye on the world

Compiled by Michel Bega

The awards are the leading international competition dedicated to aerial photography and forms part of the renowned Siena Awards festival of visual arts.

The winning entries from the contest’s nine categories, will be showcased in the exhibition titled ‘Above Us Only Sky’, taking place for the first time at the extraordinary San Galgano Abbey in Italy from 30 September to 19 November.

This image was awarded first place in the Urban category. Photographer Sebastian Piorek explains: “A playground deep in the south of Poland, in Chorzow, shows its beauty in the first flash of sun from above. This region is known for its mines and strongly urban character of architecture, so such a colorful playground is a kind of pearl from the ground and also from the air.” Picture: Sebastian Piorek/Picture courtesy Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

First prize in the Abstract category was awarded to Ignacio Medem. Medem says: “The Colorado River basin has been severely impacted by a combination of poor management and prolonged drought, reaching a critical point of no return. The intricate patterns formed by the water in Mexico, metaphorically resembling the lungs of the earth, have become depleted and are teetering on the edge of collapse.” Picture: Ignacio Medem/Picture courtesy Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

The Nature category winner was awarded to Thomas Vijayan. Viyan explains: “I have visited the Austfonna Ice Cap in Svalbard several times before, but last year it was disheartening to witness the sea ice melting as early as June. Our ship was able to navigate through the melted ice and reach the ice cap. However, even the ice cap had begun melting earlier than usual last year, which was a concerning observation.” Picture: Thomas Vijayan/Picture courtesy Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

Simon Heather was awarded first prize in the People category for this image captured in Cascais, Portugal. Heather explains: “Sun lovers bring their brightest towels, swimsuits and umbrellas to the shores of Cascais, creating a wonderful vibrant wallpaper when viewed from above. Life is better at the beach!” Picture: Simon Heather/Picture courtesy Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

For more information visit Drone Photo Awards.