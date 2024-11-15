Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

15 Nov 2024

01:26 pm

PICTURES: Gauteng jacaranda splendour

Jacaranda trees bloom each spring in Gauteng, usually from early October to early November, forming a colourful canopy above the streets.

jacaranda

The Angel Moroni statue, situated 32 metres above the ground, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johannesburg, is seen through flowering jacaranda blossoms, 23 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Although exotic, flowering Jacaranda trees have become a pleasant feature that South Africans look forward to each year, with guides even offering dedicated tours of the most picturesque streets. Photographer Michel Bega has captured some unique views incorporating the purple blossoms.

jacaranda
Flowering jacaranda trees are seen against the backdrop of the Joburg skyline, 28 October 2024, from Caledonia Hill in the east of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
A motorcyclist travels along a jacaranda-lined street in Pretoria, 15 October 2024. Pretoria is known as the Jacaranda City, for the purple blossomed trees that line its streets, however the plants were imported from South America and are classified as an alien invasive-problem. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
A view from above of flowering trees in Kensington, 28 October 2024, including flowering purple jacarandas. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
An upside down South African flies against a backdrop of flowering jacaranda trees outside the Rosebank police station, 15 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
The tower of the Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk near Loftus Versfeld Stadium is seen framed alongside jacaranda blossoms, 15 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
Pedestrians walk along a street in the Johannesburg CBD in the morning, 23 October 2024, beneath a flowering jacaranda tree. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
A man walks along a street in Kensington, 28 October 2024, under a canopy of flowering jacarandas. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
A close-up of jacaranda blossoms, 15 October 2024, in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
Flowering jacaranda trees are seen near the Austin Roberts Memorial Bird Sanctuary in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 15 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
jacaranda
Jacaranda trees are seen flowering in Pretoria, 15 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

