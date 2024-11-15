PICTURES: Gauteng jacaranda splendour

Jacaranda trees bloom each spring in Gauteng, usually from early October to early November, forming a colourful canopy above the streets.
The Angel Moroni statue, situated 32 metres above the ground, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johannesburg, is seen through flowering jacaranda blossoms, 23 October 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Although exotic, flowering Jacaranda trees have become a pleasant feature that South Africans look forward to each year, with guides even offering dedicated tours of the most picturesque streets. Photographer Michel Bega has captured some unique views incorporating the purple blossoms.