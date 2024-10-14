PICTURES: Joburg Ballet premieres Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Last week saw the opening of the world premiere of a full-length ballet based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Joburg Theatre.
Monike Cristina performs as “Chocolate”. Commenting on the ballet, Gaglione says: “Creating and choreographing this ballet feels like finding my own golden ticket, a rare chance to share something magical! I hope it becomes a golden moment for every child – and grown-up! – in the audience, filling them with joy and wonder they’ll never forget.” Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Choreographed by Mario Gaglione, with an original music score composed by Mark Cheyne and Andrew Botha as design consultant, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first classically based full-length ballet to be created for Joburg Ballet.
Photographer Michel Bega attended the final dress rehearsal.