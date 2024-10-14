PICTURES: Joburg Ballet premieres Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Last week saw the opening of the world premiere of a full-length ballet based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Joburg Theatre.

Monike Cristina performs as “Chocolate”. Commenting on the ballet, Gaglione says: “Creating and choreographing this ballet feels like finding my own golden ticket, a rare chance to share something magical! I hope it becomes a golden moment for every child – and grown-up! – in the audience, filling them with joy and wonder they’ll never forget.” Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Choreographed by Mario Gaglione, with an original music score composed by Mark Cheyne and Andrew Botha as design consultant, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first classically based full-length ballet to be created for Joburg Ballet. Photographer Michel Bega attended the final dress rehearsal. Monike Cristina performs as "Chocolate". Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Ballet dancers watch from backstage. Award-winning composer and musical director Cheyne has created an original score performed live by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Revil Yon performs as Willy Wonka. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Revil Yon and Monike Cristina perform in a scene. Cheyne states: "Since this is a direct adaption of the famous book by Roald Dahl, all the music is entirely original, orchestrated in the style of a traditional ballet. Fantasy is an integral part of traditional ballet, and this a 'fantastical' story, with larger-than-life characters and a plot full of marvels, mystery, magic and, of course, copious amounts of chocolate." Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Albertus Dreyer performs as Grandpa Joe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Dancers seen from backstage. The score took 9 months to compose. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Tumelo Lekana performs as Mike Teavee. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Members of the cast perform during a scene. Onstage partners for the season of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory includes dancers of WGRUV Dance Company, the Joburg Ballet Academy and the Joburg Ballet School. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Ivan Domiciano performs as Augustus Gloop. Other characters brought to life in the ballet include Veruca Salt and Violet Beauregarde. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Jayden Samuels performs as Charlie with Monike Cristina as chocolate. The show runs till 13 October. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A ballet dancer is seen from backstage while rehearsing. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen