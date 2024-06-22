PICTURES: Olympic athletes highlight iconic locations in Paris
With the Olympic Games starting in July in Paris and the Paralympic Games in August, photographers from Agence France-Presse (AFP) have captured stunning photographs of French athletes posing at iconic landmarks in the French capital.
Swimmer Beryl Gastaldello stands in The Apollo Fountain at The Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles), in Versailles, southwest of Paris. The Bassin d’Apollon (Fountain of Apollo) was created by Jean-Baptiste Tuby after a drawing by Charles Le Brun and depicting the Greek god Apollo rising from the sea in a four-horse chariot. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)
The photographs were captured between March and June this year.
France’s paralympic archer Guillaume Toucoullet poses in front of the Orsay Museum clock in Paris. Originally built as a railway station and completed in 1900, it was transformed and opened as the Orsay Museum (Musée d’Orsay) in 1986 and became the World’s largest collection of Impressionist paintings. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
Show jumping rider and Olympic champion Penelope Leprevost poses in the Hall of Mirrors (Galerie des Glaces) in the Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles), in Versailles, southwest of Paris. The room has become one of the most emblematic places of the Chateau de Versailles. It was designed by Jules Hardouin-Mansart in 1678 and completed in 1684. The palace overlooks a garden designed by Louis le Vau. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Field hockey goalkeeper Mathilde Petriaux poses at the Jardin du Palais Royal. The Jardin du Palais Royal stands as one of the most beloved public parks in the heart of the capital. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)
Cyclist Clara Copponi rides her bicycle during a photo session inside The Cirque d’Hiver Bouglione. The Cirque d’Hiver was inaugurated by the newly crowned Napoleon III on December 11, 1852. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
BMX rider Matthias Dandois poses with his bicycle inside The Orsay Museum (Musée d’Orsay). (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)
Paralympic long jumper and orthoprosthetist Dimitri Pavade jumps as he poses at Sainte-Chapelle (Holy Chapel). The Sainte-Chapelle, a royal chapel in the Gothic style was the residence of the Kings of France until the 14th century. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
Paralympian cyclist Florian Jouanny poses at The Bir-Hakeim Bridge. The Bir-Hakeim bridge is a two-level bridge built in the early 20th century, registered as a historical monument by decree of July 10, 1986. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)
Paralympic triple jumper Arnaud Assoumani poses in front of The Louvre Pyramide, designed by Ieoh Ming Pei. The Louvre was originally built as a fortress in the late 12th century, became one of the main residences of the kings of France later and today is one of the largest museums in the world. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
Climber Capucine Viglione poses on a street lamp in front of the Sacre-Coeur Basilica (Sacred Heart). The Basilica of the Sacre-Coeur (Sacred Heart) is located on the top of Montmartre hill in Paris. Pope Benedict XV elevated it to the rank of minor basilica in 1919. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
Taekwondoin Magda Wiet Henin poses inside The Japanese Garden of The Albert Kahn Museum. The Japanese garden was made by the French banker and philanthropist Albert Kahn, between 1895 and 1910. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)
Fencer Yannick Borel poses with an epee inside The Opera Garnier (Opera National de Paris) in Paris. The Paris Opera started in the 17th century, with around 480,000 visitors each year, it is one of Paris’ most visited monuments and the primary opera and ballet company of France. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)
