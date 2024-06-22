PICTURES: Olympic athletes highlight iconic locations in Paris

With the Olympic Games starting in July in Paris and the Paralympic Games in August, photographers from Agence France-Presse (AFP) have captured stunning photographs of French athletes posing at iconic landmarks in the French capital.

Swimmer Beryl Gastaldello stands in The Apollo Fountain at The Chateau de Versailles (Palace of Versailles), in Versailles, southwest of Paris. The Bassin d’Apollon (Fountain of Apollo) was created by Jean-Baptiste Tuby after a drawing by Charles Le Brun and depicting the Greek god Apollo rising from the sea in a four-horse chariot. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP)