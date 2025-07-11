PODCAST: Big change to home energy and carbon certification

LookSee has partnered with SANEDI to launch SA’s first energy and carbon certification - here's what it means for you and your home
Standard Bank’s LookSee has helped revolutionise the solar industry in South Africa, changing the way many of us see and interact with renewable energy.
Then, there was a savings guarantee that ensured that you were getting the most from your system.
To help understand this momentous partnership, and what it means for you and your home, The Citizen spoke to Marc du Plessis, Executive Head of LookSee, and Faith Mkhacwa, General Manager of Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management at SANEDI.
