Sports roundup: LIV Golf, URC bring the joy

The Proteas men's and women's teams have also been fighting hard in T20 series' in New Zealand.

What a weekend of sport!

South Africa’s first LIV Golf tournament was a rousing success at Steyn City, with Bryson DeChambeau winning over the fans, and winning the first prize, while the four South Africans in the field, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester gave it their all in a tournament that will live long in the memory.

Then we had all four of the local United Rugby Championship teams winning their matches at the weekend and if everything goes well they’ll all get into the top eight and feature in the playoffs in a few weeks’ time.

Over in New Zealand, the men’s and women’s Proteas teams have been in action against their Kiwi counterparts.

There’s also been plenty of action in the Betway Premiership and abroad in England, with Arsenal edging closer to the English title. Manchester City, however, spoiled the Gunners’ hopes of a quadruple by winning the league cup title on Sunday.

Keep an eye on The Citizen, each day online and in print, for all your sporting news.