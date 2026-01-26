Sports roundup: Sunrisers soar as Bulls and Sharks win in URC

There was plenty to keep fans entertained this last sporing weekend.

It was another thrilling weekend of sport, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning their third SA20 title, while wins by the Bulls and Sharks in the URC have boosted their hopes of finishing in the top eight.

There was also plenty of action in the Premier Soccer League this last weekend, while in England, Manchester United shocked Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Proteas are back in action this week, with a three-match T20 series against the West Indies, so keep an eye out for that.

