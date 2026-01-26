Multimedia

Sports roundup: Sunrisers soar as Bulls and Sharks win in URC

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Carlos Muchave

26 January 2026

There was plenty to keep fans entertained this last sporing weekend.

Sunrisers cricket team

Sunrisers players celebrate with the trophy after winning the SA20 competition in 2026. Picture: Carl Fourie / Sportzpics for SA20

It was another thrilling weekend of sport, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning their third SA20 title, while wins by the Bulls and Sharks in the URC have boosted their hopes of finishing in the top eight.

There was also plenty of action in the Premier Soccer League this last weekend, while in England, Manchester United shocked Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Proteas are back in action this week, with a three-match T20 series against the West Indies, so keep an eye out for that.

Check out The Citizen daily, online and in print, for everything you need in sport.

