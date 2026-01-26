JP does a first for Sharks but warns Stormers will hit back

The Sharks handed the Stormers their first URC defeat this season, but JP Pietersen warned they would respond in the return fixture.

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen guided the Durban side to their first United Rugby Championship win over the Stormers in Cape Town, but cautioned that the in-form Stormers would respond strongly in the return fixture in Durban next weekend.

The Stormers were unbeaten in eight URC matches before the Saturday night fixture, and had won their previous four contests against the Sharks at the venue.

But the 14th-ranked Sharks turned in a strong performance in front of a sold-out Cape Town Stadium and made the most of their opportunities to stun the hosts 30-19. It was Pietersen’s fourth win out of six games in charge of the Sharks.

Their third URC win of the season lifted them to 11th, while the Stormers surrendered top spot to Glasgow Warriors, who are three points ahead, having played one more match.

‘They will kick themselves’

Pietersen praised his side’s ability to finish opportunities as well as executing their plan to stifle the Stormers in the set-piece.

“The plan we executed was good. But you can’t just focus on the set-piece when you have Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu], Damian Willemse and other X-factor players in the backs,” Pietersen said

“When we got it wrong, I loved that the boys showed fight to scramble and get the ball back. Credit to the boys for staying in the fight.”

He said a strong start was key, scoring from a maul in the fourth minute and then from a cross-kick in the 11th, even though the Stormers responded to both with their own scores.

“I think the contest was good. Aerially, defensively, set-piece-wise, it was good. We took our opportunities more than they did. They had some unforced errors when they got into the 22.

“I think they will kick themselves. They created opportunities but couldn’t finish. They have something to work on, and they will definitely come back harder next week.”

Sharks play with flair under André Esterhuizen

Pietersen lauded captain André Esterhuizen and his players for playing with freedom, rather than overthinking their plays.

Esterhuizen scored from a maul while fullback Aphelele Fassi earned man of the match. Furthermore, Junior Springbok world champion Jaco Williams scored after receiving his first start for the Sharks.

Overall, the Sharks backline continued to impress from their 50-12 thrashing of Clermont the week before.

“As a coach you always want to coach them to express themselves. And you could see there was not as much thinking as expressing themselves.”

“It showed the character, André leading well. He challenged the group and you can see when he plays well, he plays well. I just love the way he carries the team.”