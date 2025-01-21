Multimedia

By Carlos Muchave

21 Jan 2025

WATCH: City Power removes illegal connections at informal settlement in Roodepoort

Technicians from City Power on Tuesday conducted an operation at the Princess Informal Settlement in Roodepoort to remove illegal electricity connections.

The cut-off operation is part of the utility’s ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft.

City Power said the illegal connections lead to excessive electricity consumption, which damages the area’s infrastructure.

