WATCH: City Power removes illegal connections at informal settlement in Roodepoort

Technicians from City Power on Tuesday conducted an operation at the Princess Informal Settlement in Roodepoort to remove illegal electricity...

Technicians from City Power on Tuesday conducted an operation at the Princess Informal Settlement in Roodepoort to remove illegal electricity connections.

The cut-off operation is part of the utility’s ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft.

City Power said the illegal connections lead to excessive electricity consumption, which damages the area’s infrastructure.

NOW READ: City Power contractors allegedly charging up to R5 000 for illegal connections