City Power contractors allegedly charging up to R5 000 for illegal connections

City Power disconnected 120 new prepaid meters at a Joshco development in City Deep less than a week after doing the same in Kliptown.

City Power are investigating their staff and contractors after a surge in the illegal bypassing of prepaid meters.

The entity’s revenue protection team disconnected 122 units at a Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) development in City Deep on Monday, the second such raid in a week.

The meters bypassed were the newly installed prepaid meters rolled out across Johannesburg last year.

R5 000 charged for illegal supply

As well as the 122 bypassed meters, City Power removed 114 circuit breakers to prevent the swift reconnection common after such operations.

Those caught with illegal connections were handed fines relative to the cost involved with repairing the type of connection tampered with in their unit.

ALSO READ: City Power debt: Which SDC’s owe Eskom the most?

Users with single-phase connections received fines in the region of R14 000, while three-phase customers faced a fine of over R30 000.

Bypassing an electricity meter can be dangerous without the relevant tools and knowledge, with those disconnected pointing the finger at City Power employees.

“We are following leads against some contractors and even our own staff members who have been reported by some of these customers to be responsible for the bypassing of some of these meters, charging anything between R2000 and R5000,” confirmed City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Support from Joshco

City Power urged customers not to utilise the illegal service provided by rogue employees, saying the penalties will still be levied against the user.

The operation in City Deep mirrors one from last week carried out in Kliptown, where another 120 newly installed meters were found to have been bypassed.

ALSO READ: City Power disconnects 120 homes for bypassing prepaid meters

Joshco stated on Monday that it supported the action taken by City Power in recent weeks.

“[Bypassing] can lead to dangerous situations such as electrical fires, electrocution, or other safety risks that threaten the lives of everyone living in the complex,” stated acting Joshco CEO, Nokwazi Mtshali.

The practice negatively affects electricity infrastructure and Joshco added that they would be increasing audits at their developments to weed out illegal connections.

“We urge all residents to respect the rules, report any suspicious activities, and contribute to making the community a safer place for all,” concluded Mtshali.

NOW READ: Overcharged whenever you fill up your prepaid meter? It’s just backdated service charges, says City Power