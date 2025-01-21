Eskom to hit 300 days of no load shedding at midnight

Eskom said the lack of load shedding has resulted in it saving R16.42 billion on diesel costs.

South Africans have not experienced the pain of load shedding for almost a year. Photo: iStock

South Africans have not experienced the excrutiating pain of load shedding for almost a year and the likelihood of scheduled power cuts returning in 2025 has greatly declined.

At midnight, Eskom will reach 300 days without implementing load shedding – a milestone not seen since June 2018.

A year of no load shedding

The parastatal has shown vast improvement since the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in July 2022, including the introduction of its own Generation Recovery Plan in March 2023.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation Bheki Nxumalo credited the achievement to the 40 000 “dedicated and skilled Eskom employees who are committed to serving South Africa”.

“Our sights are now firmly focussed on delivering one year without load shedding at midnight on 26 March 2025.

“These 300 days without load shedding have been characterised by a significant reduction in unplanned outages, which have long been one of the biggest challenges, a notable improvement in the energy availability factor of approximately 7%, and savings in diesel expenditure of R16.42 billion,” said Nxumalo.

ALSO READ: Eskom hits another nail in load shedding coffin with Koeberg Unit 2 coming online

Diesel savings

Eskom said the performance has also resulted in year-to-date diesel savings worth R16.42 billion [year-on-year], which is about 62.9% less than the R26.09 billion spent during the same period last year, as a result of the continued execution of the Generation Operational Recovery plan.

Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said the action plan has boosted business confidence with credit rating agencies and banks.

“Eskom’s performance recovery is a key contributor towards positive sentiments as far as South Africa’s GDP growth prospects of up to 2% are concerned.

“The savings we are making in diesel spend are invested in the business to drive efficiencies further and place Eskom on a path to profitability and long-term operational and financial sustainability,” said Marokane.

In August last year, Eskom predicted a likely scenario of a load shedding free summer due to structural generation improvements. This outlook remains unchanged.

Massive tariff increases

While Eskom said it will continue to work towards energy security, growth, and long-term sustainability for South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, the utility last year asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a 36% increase in tariffs from April 2025, as well as 11% and 9% increases in 2026 and 2027.

Eskom’s proposed tariff hike follows an almost 13% hike in April last year with the hefty increase already sparking controversy with the Democratic Alliance (DA) launching a petition calling for the application to be rejected.

The sixth multiyear price determination (MYPD6) confirmed Eskom is making a total allowable revenue application of R446 billion for 2026, R495 billion for 2027 and R537 billion for 2026.

Municipalities across the country are bracing for the possibility of the massive hike in electricity prices with many already in arrears with Eskom – and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) fearing the 36% increase will see them fall deeper into debt.

ALSO READ: Nersa publishes Eskom’s request for hefty 36% electricity tariff hike