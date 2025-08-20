Multimedia

WATCH: ‘It’s not easy, but put yourself out there’ – Duduzile ‘DuduBloom’ More on being an artist in SA

By Molemo Tladi

20 August 2025

DuduBloom's exhibition brought a spin on Women’s Day celebrations.

RIP to my shame: Photo art titled ‘RIP to my shame; at a women’s art exhibition exhibition at the Berman’s contemporary women in art gallery

Award-winning multidisciplinary artist, Duduzile ‘DuduBloom’ More takes us into her art exhibition as a young woman in art. Celebrating Women’s Month, she shines a light on females in the art business and shares insight of what’s within the industry.

‘Happy Woman’s Day, I guess…’

DuduBloom, who has shown her work in New York and London, among other places, brought a spin on Women’s Day celebrations. She titled her exhibition “Happy Woman’s Day, I guess…” to create a platform for women to talk about how they feel about the day.

The exhibition captures the history of the 1956 women’s march vs the modern-day reality of women.

Helping showcase the work of other female artists, DuduBloom brought a show that showed art in a multifaceted approach.

