WATCH LIVE: Investigating officer in Joshlin Smith trial testifies

Investigating officer Captain Wesley Lombard will on Friday continue his testimony in the trial into the abduction and alleged human trafficking of Joshlin Smith.

The six-year-old vanished more than a year ago, on 19 February 2024, from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

On Thursday, Lombard testified about the statements he took from Smith, Appollis and Joshlin’s brother, questioning several inconsistencies.

Among these alleged contradictions was that Smith said her boyfriend was not home when she arrived from work, while he said he was.