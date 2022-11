Citizen Reporter

ANC Electoral Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe formally announced the top 6 candidates for the party’s 55th national conference.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize lead the pack for the party’s presidential race.

David Mabuza, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu, however, did not receive enough nominations.

