How ANC branches shunned Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu

Getrude Makhafola

After all the noise and controversial statements, African National Congress (ANC) NEC members and presidential hopefuls Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma failed to meet the party nomination threshold for the highly contested December elective conference.

Head of the electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe on Tuesday announced audited nominations for the top six leadership positions.

Leading with the highest nominations is the current party President Cyril Ramaphosa with 2037 against former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s 916 nominations for the ANC top job.

ALSO READ: They have themselves to blame for it’ – Odds against Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu in ANC presidency race

For the same category, Cogta Minister Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu failed to make the cut, leaving them for possible nominations from the floor.

Ramaphosa’s current deputy David Mabuza also didn’t get the nod.

Dlamini-Zuma, Sisulu combined nominations just over 150

According to sources in the governing party, Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu received 81 and 66 nominations respectively.

Both got 30 and 47 nominations from Gauteng branches, few other votes came from provinces such as North West and Western Cape, an insider said.

“KwaZulu-Natal branches didn’t nominate Sisulu at all, Dlamini-Zuma received 24 votes from the province.

“Comrades wanted nothing to do with the two, they might be addressing people all over but they do not have support. None of the two received a single nomination from the leagues even,” said the insider.

ALSO READ: ANC elective conference: These are the leading contenders for top six positions

Sisulu had started her campaign very early, aligning herself with the radical economic transformation (RET) faction in the ANC, which is also referred to as the “coalition of the wounded” because many of them either faced corruption allegations or are at court on criminal charges.

She has attacked the judiciary, the country’s constitution and her boss in recent times.

Last month, she caused a stir in Northern Cape where she travelled to visit former provincial leader John Block in prison.

Sisulu is not new to the ANC presidential contest. She was among six candidates, including Dlamini-Zuma, who entered the 2017 race, but all lost to Ramaphosa, with some withdrawing earlier.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal which backs Mkhize has seemingly permanently turned its back on Dlamini-Zuma in favour of the former minister.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who enjoys support in the province and among the RET faction, had touted her as the candidate to take on Ramaphosa.

Of the top six positions, branches nominated only two women – ANC general manager Febe Potgieter and NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane.

Gwen Ramokgopa, who was seconded to the secretary-general’s office to assist deputy president nominee Paul Mashatile at Luthuli House, also failed to get the nod along with Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was vying for deputy presidency.

Potgieter received 905 nominations while Mokonyane garnered a whopping 1779.

The consolidated nominations are not the end as conference delegates will have a chance to nominate others from the floor.

The ANC has more than 4000 branches country-wide, with the most party membership in KwaZulu-Natal.

NOW READ: Lindiwe Sisulu ready to take on Cyril Ramaphosa