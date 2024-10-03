WATCH: Redbull unlocks the Mother City

Red Bull Unlocked featured a line-up of more than 70 local artists and DJs.

Red Bull Unlocked made an explosive debut in Cape Town, bringing together the Mother City’s most iconic nightlife venues and an all-star line-up of artists.

This immersive celebration of Cape Town’s vibrant culture was a spectacular showcase of the city’s finest bars, clubs, pubs and lounges.

Red Bull Unlocked took place at Makers Landing and featured a festival-worthy line-up of more than 70 local artists and DJs across genres, from Amapiano to deep house and hip-hop.

Headliners such as Ready D, MÖRDA, Vigro Deep, A-Reece, and Priddy Ugly took centre stage, delivering electric performances that had the crowd buzzing from start to finish.

From hidden bars to pop-up games and exquisite food, the night was packed with Red Bull-style surprises.

