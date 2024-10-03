Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

2 minute read

3 Oct 2024

05:25 pm

WATCH: Redbull unlocks the Mother City

Red Bull Unlocked featured a line-up of more than 70 local artists and DJs.

Red Bull Unlocked made an explosive debut in Cape Town, bringing together the Mother City’s most iconic nightlife venues and an all-star line-up of artists.

This immersive celebration of Cape Town’s vibrant culture was a spectacular showcase of the city’s finest bars, clubs, pubs and lounges.

ALSO READ: Heritage on a plate: TikTok’s #FoodTok creators celebrate Mzansi’s culinary diversity

Red Bull Unlocked took place at Makers Landing and featured a festival-worthy line-up of more than 70 local artists and DJs across genres, from Amapiano to deep house and hip-hop.

Headliners such as Ready D, MÖRDA, Vigro Deep, A-Reece, and Priddy Ugly took centre stage, delivering electric performances that had the crowd buzzing from start to finish.

From hidden bars to pop-up games and exquisite food, the night was packed with Red Bull-style surprises.

Following the huge success of Red Bull Unlocked Johannesburg in 2023 this years showdown included hidden bars to pop-up games and exquisite food, the night was packed with Red Bull-style surprises.

NOW READ: Isidingo’s Georgie ‘Papa G’ Zamdela dies after illness

Read more on these topics

Cape Town festival Red Bull

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘State’s corruption case palpably weak’: Zizi Kodwa now wants charges dropped too
News Mpofu suffers reputational damage after tongue lashing from SCA, say analysts
Courts ‘It’s a great relief,’ says rape survivor after court declares sections of Sexual Offences Act unconstitutional
Crime Police minister reveals which provinces in SA have the most extortion cases
News MK party launches urgent application after JSC rejects request to postpone interviews

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES