Cops and robbers: Police officers arrested for R20m jewel heist at Cape mansion

It is believed the four cops are part of a possible syndicate of eight police officers robbing houses in the Cape Town suburb of Llandudno.

Four cops have been arrested for a house robbery in upmarket Llandudno, Cape Town. Picture: iStock

The shoe is on the other foot for four Cape Town cops who will be appearing at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 3 October for their bail bid.

Fingerprints found on the scene of a brazen R20-million jewellery heist at a Llandudno mansion last month led to an investigation by the Western Cape Anti-corruption Unit – and the subsequent arrest of the police officers.

The four are reportedly part of a group of eight officers who use their official police uniforms and duty vehicles to gain entry and carry out house robberies in the posh seaside suburb, according to a Cape Argus source.

The late-night house robbery took place on 14 September in Llandudno’s Sunset Avenue.

Cape Town jewel heist: Trail of fingerprints lead to arrest of cops

The source revealed to the publication that the suspects were dressed in full uniform and even used state vehicles during the robbery.

“They went to the home of a rich Nigerian and told those in the house they are searching for a wanted Nigerian, but instead they stole jewellery valued at R20 million,” the source said.

“They are so stupid they left their fingerprints all over the house as they stole Rolex watches, gold bracelets, emeralds and ivory items.”

The source noted that the robbery was definitely planned and that although the cops were based at different stations, they basically “formed a syndicate”.

“They actually placed false plates on the Saps (South African Police Service) vehicles, but were caught because the Saps tracking system placed them on the scene.

“[With] the police, your DNA and fingerprints are recorded and that is how they were linked after the homeowner opened a case.”

ALSO READ: Seven police officers arrested for extortion linked to cigarettes in KZN

Anti-corruption unit pounce on Cape cops following investigation

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrests of the four police officers.

“On 14 September at about 1.35am a house robbery occurred at the premises of a foreign national in Sunset Avenue, Llandudno, allegedly involving several police officers. This case was reported at Hout Bay police and transferred to the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation.

“Investigation by seasoned detectives led to the arrest of police members over a period of time.

“A 44-year-old sergeant was arrested on the same day at 35 Squadron in Belhar and later a 28-year-old constable was arrested at Gugulethu Saps.

“Both appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on 17 September. The case was then postponed to 3 October for bail application.”

According to Van Wyk, further investigations led to the arrest of a 33-year-old sergeant in Bellville two days later.

On Wednesday, 2 October, the unit nabbed a 38-year-old sergeant stationed at the Philippi Police Station after the member was linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene.

‘Let this serve as a warning’

Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, praised the investigation team for the arrests and said police officers are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who think they can abuse the resources of the state for their disgraceful purposes,” he said.

NOW READ: Limpopo traffic cops appear in court for alleged corruption and bribery