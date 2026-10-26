Ex-Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena in title race with Relebohile Mofokeng father’s team

With SAFA Sedibeng Hollywoodbets Men’s Regional League fixtures taking place at various venues in the Vaal, former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena’s club will be on standby this weekend, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The Aaron Mokoena Academy will not play in the respective Regional League fixtures. Their next game will be against 016 Magista FC away from home on November 7.

This former Jomo Cosmos hard man bought the SAFA Sedibeng Regional League status from Moponise United, which is owned by his longtime friend, Philip Ndovu. Mokoena Academy is in Stream A, alongside Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng’s father’s club, Perfect Academy.

Mokoena Academy is topping the Stream A log, with Rele’s father’s team second. It is going to be interesting when these two teams play against each other.

Back to this weekend’s Stream A fixtures, if Perfect Academy beats Star Boys Academy, they will leapfrog Mokoena Academy to the top of the log.

These two teams have accumulated maximum points in their opening games of the season but are separated by goal differences.

With Mokoena Academy on standby, this will give Perfect Academy a perfect opportunity to top the log standings.

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