Illicit costs more than you think: Buy legit and grow the neighbourhood

We all love saving money, especially when times are tough. But have you ever stopped to ask who really pays the price when we buy cheap, illegal goods?

Every year, illegal trade steals more than R100b away from SA. That is public money that should be fixing our roads, building local clinics, funding safe schools and creating jobs for our youth.

Economic toll on industry

The tobacco industry is a reminder of what happens when our choices have a direct cost. Research indicates that illicit tobacco makes up 75% of the cigarette market, costing the state roughly R30b in tax income. Approximately two out of every three cigarettes sold in SA are illegal (duty-not-paid). That is money going to individuals and not communities.

When illegal goods flood our townships and towns, our honest shopkeepers suffer. When local businesses close, our community loses real jobs and livelihoods.

Even worse, this leads to the closure of big factories that employ many South Africans, contributing to the country’s already high unemployment rate.

Unfortunately, the money made from illegal sales impacts serving communities.

Power of consumer choice

The good news? You have the power to stop it. Every time you choose to buy genuine legal goods, you protect local jobs, keep your family safe, and support your community’s future.

Your choice has power. Learn how your everyday choices build a better SA.

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