Watch: Western Cape content creator shares R10 ‘struggle meals’ budget hacks

What can you whip up in the kitchen for R40? How about R30, or even R10? Western Cape graphic designer and digital creator Olivia Viglatzis has been making waves on the internet with what she calls her ‘struggle meals’ series. In this series, Viglatzis shows how a few affordable ingredients can become satisfying meals without breaking the bank.

The idea grew out of an earlier series featuring meals for R40, which proved so popular that she decided to see just how far she could stretch the budget.

“I told Veronica, my wife, who is better known as Wifey on social media, that we needed to go to Shoprite because I wanted to see what they had in store,” she says.

When shopping, she always starts in the vegetable aisle, then decides which meats and starches will work with her choices. Once she has her ingredients, she gets creative.

What does a R10 meal actually cost?

One aspect of Viglatzis’ videos has sparked debate over how she calculates each meal’s cost.

Rather than charging a single dish the full price of a packet of ingredients, she calculates the cost based on how much she actually uses.

“When calculating the cost, I split this up into two sections. The shopping is the groceries, but when I do my video, I speak of the meal,” she explains.

For example, she might buy 500g of rice but use only 125g for a particular dish. She calculates the cost of that portion, knowing she can use the remaining rice for three more meals.

“I know I have upset more than one person about this, which I find quite funny, because nobody is going to eat all that rice in one sitting, and that is how I see it,” she says.

Her approach highlights an important distinction between the cost of buying groceries and the cost of the ingredients used in an individual meal. Shoppers still need money upfront to buy the full packet, but those ingredients can stretch across several meals.

Simple ingredients, plenty of flavour

Rice and pasta are staples in Viglatzis’ pantry, but she also turns to vegetables to add flavour without driving up costs.

“I love using vegetables like cabbage and butternut because they already have good flavours of their own,” she says.

Her budget-meal series deliberately keeps seasonings simple, relying on salt and pepper rather than a long list of spices.

“People need to remember that salt only enhances flavour, but vegetables and meat already have flavour. Spices make the world of difference when it comes to flavour, but I also understand that not everyone can afford spices,” she says.

By sticking to salt and pepper in her videos, she hopes to show that tasty home cooking doesn’t have to depend on an overflowing spice rack or expensive ingredients.

Shop with a plan, waste less

Viglatzis explains that stretching a grocery budget is about more than finding the cheapest ingredients. It’s also about buying only what you can realistically use.

She believes that households with more money to spend on groceries can sometimes fall into the trap of overbuying, leaving ingredients forgotten in the fridge until they end up in the bin.

“People are shopping but don’t know what to do with everything they shop for,” she says.

While monthly grocery shopping remains common, Viglatzis prefers shopping weekly, which lets her focus on what she needs for the coming days and take advantage of specials when possible.

Her advice is to keep a running grocery list rather than relying on memory or buying items simply because they seem useful. When something runs out, add it to the list and replace it the next time you shop.

This small habit can help households avoid unnecessary purchases and make better use of what they already have.

Photo: Shanelle Claassen from Indigo Studio.

Budget cooking doesn’t have to be boring

Creating the series has taught Viglatzis how much you can do with a small amount of money.

“It’s possible to cook a meal for two with R30. That still, for some odd reason, seems unbelievable to me, although I do it,” she says.

One tip for keeping affordable meals interesting is to shop for in-season vegetables. Seasonal produce not only offers better value, but also brings different flavours and textures to the table.

The same principle applies to meat. Switching between different cuts or types of protein, depending on what is affordable, can help keep meals varied without relying on expensive ingredients.

Make your groceries work harder

Buying in bulk can also save money, provided you have the storage space and can afford the initial outlay.

Viglatzis recommends buying larger packs of meat or chicken when they offer good value, then dividing them into smaller portions suitable for individual meals or family dinners. These can be labelled and frozen for later use. Viglatzis’ videos remind us that saving money in the kitchen means using what you buy more wisely. Her R10, R20, and R30 meals show that a tight budget doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour, variety or a satisfying home-cooked meal.



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