Streaming on a shoestring

There is little better than curling up with something hot to watch when it’s cold outside.

But with Showmax having just announced a price increase and Netflix warning that another price hike is imminent, viewers after their content fix will face increased financial pressure, as big-name streamers continue to up their subscription fees to cover shrinking revenue bases.

But there is fantastic, free content out there, says Leslie Adams, Sales Director at streaming experts Reach Africa, adding that “you just need to know where to look”.

“South Africans now have access to more than 30 streaming services. While some are starting to introduce ad-funded tiers, many of these streamers have been there from the get-go, with hybrid or advertising video on demand (AVOD) models, which sees viewers enjoying free content subject to a few ad interruptions.

“These are great options for those watching their rands and cents, or even those who just want to add to their viewing options, with no additional cost attached.”

Adams rounds up his picks from across the world of entertainment that you can stream – all without hurting your wallet.

Missing your 7de Laan fix? Indulge in Nordic Noir on Viu

Nordic Noir is an exciting genre of crime fiction set in Scandinavia that has seen a sharp rise in popularity over the past few years, thanks to its dark, morally complex and riveting storylines. Viu South Africa has recently added four Nordic Noir hits to its library – Trom, Snow Angels, the Dark Heart and Max Anger – With One Eye Open – with each show dubbed in Afrikaans. For viewers missing the drama and scandal of 7de Laan, these filled-with-intrigue shows are sure to satiate your appetite, and best of all, viewers can watch on Viu for free.

For football fanatics, re-live your favourite football moments on Fifa+.

Football fans can stream all-world, top quality football content for free on Fifa+. Go behind the scenes of the world’s most riveting games, relive football’s best moments and watch full match replays from previous FIFA World Cups.

Need some entertainment for the little ones? Check out YouTube Kids.

You don’t need a pricey streaming subscription to entertain your kiddies: YouTube’s dedicated children’s channel has a great selection of free, ad-less shows for little ones, with tight parental controls that allow you to keep tabs on exactly what your little ones are watching – and for how long.

Looking for good LGBTQ+ movies and shows? Stream on eVOD.

eVOD serves up a great variety of LGBTQ+ movies and shows, which viewers can stream at no charge.

